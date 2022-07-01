InventHelp Inventor Develops Accurate Fence Post Cutting Guide

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy and efficient guide for cutting off the unwanted length of any vertical fence post," said an inventor, from London, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the QUICK CUT IT. My design would offer a level cutting surface to ensure the proper attachment of a decorative cap/finial."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a quick and level way to cut the unwanted excess portion of a fence post. In doing so, it eliminates crooked cuts and unsightly post cap attachment. It also increases accuracy and it saves time and effort. The invention features a functional design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for fencing contractors, landscaping service contractors, households, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-589, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

