U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union Releases New Metal Card

Every U.S. Eagle member can put their best card forward with the

new U.S. Eagle METAL™ Cashback Credit Card

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. , July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's how you buy and how you pay. Today U.S. Eagle is announcing their newest card, the first-of-its-kind card for New Mexico credit unions. U.S. Eagle METAL™ is the next step for U.S. Eagle members who want to put their best card forward when making a purchase.

The primary difference with METAL is its cashback features: cashback not only for purchases but also when members pay for those purchases and, for the first 90 days, even balance transfers. The cashback is unlimited, with no special purchase tracking requirements and never expires. Other unique features – no points to covert to cash. Cashback is automatically deposited into your U.S. Eagle savings account. With its tungsten alloy center, pressed metal foil exterior, it's a heavy card that stands out.

"We've listened to our members, and we pay attention to what they want," said Marsha Majors, President, and CEO of U.S. Eagle, "Our goal was to make the cashback simple and not ask members to jump through hoops to earn it. We wanted to give them a card they would be as proud to use as we are of their membership and having them carry our card. METAL visually shows that you value the strength of your credit union and that we support the purchases our members want to make."

The METAL card isn't just available to existing U.S. Eagle members. Anyone who qualifies for a U.S. Eagle membership may apply for a METAL card.

About U.S. Eagle

U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union is the state's first member-owned credit union. Founded in 1935, U.S. Eagle offers a full suite of financial products and services and has nine locations in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Farmington, and Santa Fe. With assets of more than $1.5 billion, more than 80,000 members, and as a four-time Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union award recipient, U.S. Eagle is where people mean more.®

