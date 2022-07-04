Sidel envisions the future of packaging at drinktec

PARMA, Italy, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidel, a leading global provider of packaging solutions, is inviting customers to meet its experts at Munich's drinktec 2022 (12-16 September) to discuss industry challenges and discover the packaging solutions of the future. drinktec is a world-leading beverage and liquid food industry trade show. Visitors to Sidel's booth 339 (hall A6), will be guided through a unique experience.

The stand showcases advanced systems and services, line engineering, and digital and eco-solutions, including aseptic production, sustainability, packaging optimisation and holistic turnkey solutions.

An immersive experience, with advanced multimedia illustrating the latest packaging equipment and processes, the stand is designed to engage all the senses.

Ko Hoepman, Executive Vice President – Portfolio, Innovation & Marketing at Sidel, said:

"We will be renewing and building relationships and demonstrating the very best of our offer as a trusted, reliable partner. We are confident that our superior performance and technological expertise will help our customers meet the challenges of the future."

Sidel will demonstrate its key expertise in:

Digital evolution

Top-class digital solutions enabling customers to face challenges, and reach peak production performance without compromising operational costs, product quality or environmental impact. The Evo-ON® software suite offers powerful cloud computing and data analytic technologies.

Sustainable transformation

Eco-friendly packaging alternatives, from 100% recycled PET (rPET) and light-weighted primary packaging with tethered caps, to optimised secondary and tertiary packaging alternatives.

Aseptic

With 47 years' experience in aseptic packaging equipment technology, Sidel will be premiering a new development.

Complete line solutions

Sidel has expertise and a comprehensive portfolio of services in every related field including line concept, engineering, line control and automation, packaging technologies and equipment.

Join Side

Sidel is eager to welcome visitors and provide them with the best advice and information in the industry.

