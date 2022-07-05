FOURTEENTH ANNUAL FOOD FROM THE BAR LOS ANGELES CAMPAIGN RAISES MORE THAN $580,000 FOR FOOD-INSECURE CHILDREN

LOS ANGELES, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's month-long Food From The Bar Campaign raised $583,000 for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, thanks to the Los Angeles legal community. This generous donation will help the Food Bank and our Partner Agency Network of 600+ nonprofits provide sustenance to the food-insecure population in our County. This gift will help provide more than 2.3 million healthy meals.

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Los Angeles Regional Food Bank) (PRNewswire)

Food From The Bar began in 2009 and is a collaborative effort between legal firms, law schools and legal services organizations to raise the most funds, acquire the most food resources and contribute the most volunteer hours for the Food Bank to help the children who rely on school lunches during the summer months when classes are not in session. This year's campaign had 50 legal organizations participate. Since its inception, Food From The Bar has raised more than $7.7 million for the Food Bank.

"Due to the lingering effects of the pandemic and the stress of price inflation, families are struggling to put nutritious food on the table for themselves and their families," said Michael Flood, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank President and CEO. "Thanks to the generous support of the Los Angeles legal community and its dedication to helping raise funds and awareness, we can support individuals and families in need."

This year's Overall Winner was Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP.

"In these times of economic uncertainty and political conflict, it is reassuring to see how the LA legal community comes together to support the Food Bank and our food insecure neighbors," said Kathleen McDowell, a partner at Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP. "Food from the Bar is something that brings us together when so much else tears us apart. Thank you to the Food Bank for that opportunity and for all that you do for the Los Angeles community."

Food is one of the most basic everyday necessities. However, there are millions of individuals who don't have access to this resource consistently, and that number has increased due to the pandemic and its related economic downturn, as well as the recent inflation of everyday necessities. With support from the community, such as Food From The Bar, the Food Bank and our partner agencies are able to provide unbroken support to hundreds of thousands of children, seniors, families and individuals each month. Together, #WeFeedLA.

For a full list of firms, recognition levels, and special awards, please visit the Food From The Bar webpage ( www.lafoodbank.org/foodfromthebar ).

About Food From The Bar:

Launched in 2009, the Food From The Bar campaign is an annual, four-week effort led by members of the legal community, focused on providing nutritious meals for children in Los Angeles County. Legal teams compete to see who can raise the most donations and clock the most volunteer hours. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org/foodfromthebar.

About the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973. To support the Food Bank's vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of 600+ partner agencies and through Food Bank programs serving 800,000 people monthly. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Food Bank tripled the number of people reached every month. The Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org.

Media Contact: David May

Director of Marketing & Communications

dmay@lafoodbank.org

323 234 3030 ext. 134

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Los Angeles Regional Food Bank