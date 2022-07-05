Globally Bestselling Author and Supporter of Children's Literacy, Mary Pope Osborne, Joins Teddy Grahams and Save The Children to Inspire a Summer of Storytelling

Teddy Grahams returns for a second year as sponsor of Save The Children's '100 Days of Reading' Summer's Better with Books Campaign

EAST HANOVER, N.J., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Teddy Grahams and Save The Children's 100 Days of Reading program will come together to make summer even better with books. Teddy Grahams believes that kids deserve a carefree childhood, and the brand is on a mission to help parents and caretakers support their child's growth, development, and cheerfulness through storytelling and a robust partnership program with the 100 Days of Reading initiative and New York Times bestselling children's book author Mary Pope Osborne (Magic Tree House).

Through storytelling, kids learn to express their curiosity, emotions, and imagination – essential building blocks to lifelong learning and ingredients to enjoying a more creative, carefree childhood. This year's 100 Days of Reading campaign is focused on making summer better with books and helping parents reinforce the limitless benefits of reading and stories.

"We're excited to partner with Save The Children for a second year to ensure children across the country have the same opportunities to learn, play, and imagine through reading and listening to wonderfully creative and expansive stories," said Caitlin Bolmarcich, Brand Manager, Teddy Grahams. "At Teddy Grahams, we believe kids deserve a carefree childhood and we're proud to continue that journey with Save The Children this summer along with Mary Pope Osborne."

Mary Pope Osborne, author of the #1 bestselling chapter book series, Magic Tree House, published by Random House Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Random House Children's Books, will join Teddy Grahams in the 100 Days of Reading initiative. An ardent supporter of children's literacy and a pioneer of the chapter book category, Osborne brings to the campaign a passion for storytelling and a commitment to helping children develop a lifelong love for reading. Together, Osborne and Teddy Grahams will celebrate the myriad benefits of reading and storytelling by equipping families with tips to inspire creativity, a curated summer reading list, and advice on how to make reading fun and entertaining as well as educational.

"Creating stories and inspiring children's imaginations and a love of reading is my life's work, and I am so pleased to see Teddy Grahams support Save The Children's essential work in rural America," said Mary Pope Osborne. "The benefits of reading and storytelling are endless, with the power to change lives. I'm thrilled to share this love with the next generation as they discover new worlds and characters."

Throughout the summer, Teddy Grahams will share resources to help inspire exploration and foster creativity. Follow the brand's official Instagram, @teddygrahams for tips; download interactive Teddy-themed activities from the 100 Days of Reading Library; and check out partner influencers for fun ways to inspire family reading. Teddy Grahams is also committing $100,000 to the 100 Days of Reading Summer's Better with Books campaign to help kids in need.

"For children, storytelling is the foundation to learning potential. It's how children first learn to communicate and comprehend their world," said Betsy Zorio, Vice President of U.S. Programs for Save The Children. "In partnership with Teddy Grahams, and with gratitude to Mary Pope Osborne's support, we're sharing resources to keep kids reading, learning, and inspired to explore stories all summer."

Save The Children's 100 Days of Reading Summer's Better with Books is an annual campaign that gives kids fun ways to keep reading and learning all summer. Every link that is clicked or tapped by participants will help unlock donations of books, educational materials, and nutritious meals for kids living in some of America's most underserved rural communities. Save The Children is working in these communities every day to ensure children are getting the early learning and educational support they need to be successful in school and life.

To support 100 Days of Reading follow @teddygrahams and @savethechildren on Instagram and Facebook or visit SavetheChildren.org/READ.

About Mondelez International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021 net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; CadburyDairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About Save the Children

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding more than 100 years ago, we've changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Mary Pope Osborne

Mary Pope Osborne is an ardent advocate and supporter of child literacy, and the award-winning author of more than 100 books for children and young adults, including novels, retellings of mythology and folklore, picture books, biographies, mysteries, and the award-winning and internationally bestselling Magic Tree House series, an international phenomenon that has sold more than 143 million books worldwide since its debut in 1992. From 1993 to 1997, Ms. Osborne served as president of the Authors Guild, the country's leading organization for published authors. She has traveled extensively in the U.S. and abroad, visiting schools and speaking on issues related to children's literacy. She has spoken at the United Nations regarding the importance of worldwide literacy and was profiled on NBC's Rock Center with Brian Williams for her continued efforts.

About Random House Children's Books

Random House Children's Books (rhcbooks.com) is the world's largest English-language children's trade book publisher. Creating books for toddlers through young adult readers, in all formats from board books to activity books to picture books, novels, and nonfiction, the imprints of Random House Children's Books bring together award-winning authors and illustrators, world-famous franchise characters, and multimillion-copy series. Random House Children's Books is a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

