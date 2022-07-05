The purchase allows the major U.S. pet care manufacturer to further invest in wholesome, clean-ingredient companion animal products.

MUSCATINE, Iowa, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FibreCycle, a subsidiary of KENT Pet Group, announced today its purchase of Lovitts, an Australian manufacturer of high-quality companion animal nutrition, based in Melbourne, Victoria.

KENT Acquires Lovitts for Sustainable, Customizable Product Development

"Our company was founded on a commitment to innovation for the customer," said Gage Kent, KENT Corporation chairman and CEO. "Lovitts has a proven record, in its own right, of providing valued products to consumers. I am thrilled to welcome Lovitts to the KENT family of companies as we continue our purpose of helping a growing world do more from field to family."

The Lovitts portfolio of products includes cat litter, birdseed, dog and small animal nutrition; as well as treats and supplements for a variety of other companion animals. Founded in 1927, the KENT family of companies has grown from a small animal feed dealership in Indianola, Iowa, into a multinational corporation serving food, beverage and ingredients, agriculture and pet care markets.

"KENT has deep respect for providing quality pet products customers can trust again, and again," said Steve Gordon, President of KENT Pet Group. "With the purchase of Lovitts, we are expanding on that unwavering commitment to pets and the families who love them."

Lovitts partners with Australia's leading retailers to provide sustainable product development tailored to suit diverse categories within the pet and companion animal markets.

About KENT® Pet Group

A subsidiary of KENT Corporation, KENT Pet Group manufactures and markets products for pet owners around the world. It uses advanced science to discover new ways of using natural ingredients to develop better pet products. Bestselling sustainable products strengthen the bond between people and their pets. Brands include World's Best Cat Litter™; and FibreCycle's Back-2-Nature®, Breeders Choice® and BreederCelect®.

About KENT® Corporation

KENT is a diversified, privately-held corporation with operating subsidiaries involved in corn wet milling, the production of animal nutrition and the manufacture of high-quality food, beverage, pharmaceutical and pet products. KENT is led by third-generation family member Gage A. Kent. The KENT family of companies serves customers across the world and employs more than 2,000 people in 40 locations across 20 states and seven countries.

