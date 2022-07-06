Groundworks Acquires Basement Systems of West Virginia

The Mountain State Acquisition marks the 25th for the company in less than 6 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundworks®, the nation's leading foundation, and water management solutions company, announced that it will acquire Basement Systems of West Virginia. As the leading foundation repair and basement waterproofing specialist in the area, the company will now operate as Basement Authority of West Virginia and will significantly expand and bolster the Groundworks service area throughout the state.

Founded in 2003 by Pat and Ricki Edwardson, Basement Authority of West Virginia maintains it reputation as the region's trusted expert, specializing in basement waterproofing, foundation repair, crawlspace encapsulation, and concrete leveling and lifting. The company has been serving residential and commercial customers throughout the Greater Charleston region, offering unmatched customer service and industry-leading solutions for over 19 years.

"We are thrilled to welcome the team at Basement Authority of West Virginia to our mission," said Matt Malone, Groundworks Founder and CEO. "As we continue to evolve an industry, this acquisition was strategic. Expansion to the great state of West Virginia was a natural step for Groundworks," said Malone.

"With our sights set on protecting our customer's homes while growing the careers of our employees, we are thrilled to join the Groundworks family. With world class employee training, resources for brand expansion and superior products, we now have enhanced solutions to help more customers and create exponential career development opportunities for our employees," said founder Ricki Edwardson.

"By combining the national strength and resources of Groundworks with the local experience of our dedicated team of industry experts, remarkable opportunities will result to expand our reach and take advantage of new market dynamics," said Founder Pat Edwardson.

Since 2016, Groundworks has been disrupting an industry, building the country's first national foundation solutions company through a combination of acquiring industry-leading local brands and opening new locations across the country. This announcement further strengthens its market-leading position.

