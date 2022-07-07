Blo Blow Dry Bar Continues National Development, Secures Deal to Bring First Location to Idaho

North America's Original Blow Dry Bar Franchise Enters New State, Propels National Expansion Forward

MERIDIAN, Idaho, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, announced today its expansion into Idaho with the signing of a franchise agreement in Meridian. Idaho is the 31st state Blo Blow Dry Bar has entered since being founded in 2007, and the company has aggressive expansion plans to continue to grow across North America.

The franchisee behind Blo Blow Dry Bar's entry into Idaho is Angela Yates, a School Counselor and Children's Life Coach at Innovate Academy and Preparatory School, a finance and business private school located in Eagle, Idaho. With Yates past experience in starting small businesses combined with the school's philosophy to embrace the "entrepreneurial spirit," Yates was inspired to look for her next entrepreneurial opportunity. When she was first introduced to Blo Blow Dry Bar while visiting family in California, she knew it was the perfect business to bring to Idaho where there are minimal options for blow outs and beauty services. Yates is currently in the process of securing a location for her first bar in the Meridian area and hopes to be open by the end of 2022.

"When I first learned about Blo Blow Dry Bar I felt that the people of Idaho would love it," said Yates. "Everyone deserves an affordable way to treat themselves and feel beautiful, and I knew there was a need for this type of service in our community. I am really excited for this new opportunity and honored to bring the first Blo Blow Dry Bar to Idaho."

This agreement will continue the significant franchise development momentum Blo Blow Dry Bar saw in 2021, as the brand now boasts more than 140 locations opening and operating across the United States. With a favorable real estate landscape and vast opportunity for market growth, company executives are actively seeking franchisees to continue to expand in key markets across the country.

"We walked into 2022 with a goal of continuing to build the Blo empire on a national scale and this entrance into Idaho is a step in the right direction are thrilled to enter Idaho because of the huge amount of development possibilities in this new state," said, Patrick Pantano, Vice President, Franchise Development, Blo Blow Dry Bar. "Our team is always looking for new markets with untapped potential and Idaho is ripe for growth with strong development prospective."

Blo Blow Dry Bar creates a space where people of all ages, ethnicities and orientations are welcomed, represented and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, the blow dry bar cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during and after their services. Expertly trained stylists are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes their signature styles, ranging from sleek and straight to lively and bouncy curls, with customizable options such as braids, ponytails and updos for any occasion. Blo also offers makeup services from expert artists on-hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

The growing franchise is just at the start of the runway, staking its claim as a leader in the $47 billion a year industry and continues to expand at a rapid rate. Every year, more cities across the globe are painted pink. Every day, a new guest discovers how wonderful the Blo Blow Dry Bar experience is. Superior service and consistent results are a top priority for all guests as well as franchisees. The brand goes beyond beauty – it is strategically positioned to meet growing customer demands within the wellness and self-care industries with an established foundation for business success.

"As Blo Blow Dry Bar continues to expand, we are excited to work with smart entrepreneurs like Angela who recognize the need and demand for blow out concepts," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "Our mission has always been to provide women nationwide with runway-ready hair at an affordable price and look forward to more states having the Blo Blow Dry Bar experience."

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi- unit operators to join the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities visit https://franchise.blomedry.com/ .

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 140 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

