DACFP Introduces Online Self-Study Course on NFTs

"Understanding NFTs" is one of seven CE courses that DACFP is adding this year, free for enrollees in its industry-leading certificate program

GREAT FALLS, Va., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial advisors can learn about non-fungible tokens and earn 1 CE Credit by viewing "Understanding NFTs," a new online self-study course launched today by the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals.

The course is taught by DACFP faculty member Jacki Roach, Chief NFT Specialist at MyCrypto Advisor. In the one-hour program, she explains why NFTs are the hot topic in crypto this year; what NFTs are, how they work, and how clients are investing in them; current and future uses of NFTs in business and society; and whether and how to include NFTs in client's portfolios.

The course is free for advisors who enroll in DACFP's globally renowned Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets®, the largest and most acclaimed certificate program of its kind. Its online self-study curriculum features 11 self-paced modules, 13 CE credits, and a world-class, product-agnostic faculty. Thousands of financial advisors from eight countries have enrolled in the certificate program to date.

The new NFT course is the third of seven new self-study classes being added this year to DACFP's Education Center in 2022, offering a cumulative eight additional CE credits. Classes already available cover crypto taxation and generating income via crypto staking, lending, and borrowing.

"We are committed to continuously providing advisors with the crypto content they need, so they can serve more clients and generate more AUM," said DACFP founder Ric Edelman. "NFTs are both popular and controversial, and our new course gives financial professionals the information they need to serve and protect their clients."

DACFP has emerged as the "go-to" resource for crypto education for both advisors and their firms. Last week, Flourish Crypto announced an educational partnership with DACFP, joining a growing number of financial services organizations that are relying on DACFP to teach their advisors and staff about this new asset class. Other firms partnering with DACFP include Fidelity Institutional, Invesco, Global X ETFs, Orion, and many others. DACFP is also the official crypto education partner for the CFP Board, FPA, MMI, IAA, IARFC, NAPFA, XYPN, and others.

For more information on DACFP's Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets, visit https://dacfp.com/earn-your-certificate/.

About DACFP

Founded by Ric Edelman, the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP) is the premier provider of digital assets education for financial professionals. DACFP connects the financial services industry and digital assets communities with leading experts via live and online events, webinars, blogs, and other educational content. Its flagship program, the Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets, is the first and largest certificate program of its kind—an online self-study program featuring a world-class faculty and 13 Continuing Education credits. Thousands of financial professionals from eight countries have enrolled.

