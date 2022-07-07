Social Mobile Expands Executive Team; Names Ed Shulman as President

Former US Government Executive to Focus on Accelerating Enterprise Adoption of Android-Powered Devices

MIAMI, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Mobile, a mobility solutions provider specializing in Android development, today announced the appointment of Ed Shulman as the company's President. Shulman follows the recent announcement of Google executive Mike Burr joining the company as Chief Technology Officer, adding key leadership to throttle the company's strategic growth initiatives.

In his role, Ed will be responsible for facilitating operations and focusing the efforts of an exceptionally talented and highly diverse team across three continents to provide Social Mobile clients with an unmatched portfolio of private-label solutions and services.

"We're delighted to have Ed join Social Mobile," said Robert Morcos, Founder and CEO. "With his unique experience in special operations and high-level organizational management, we feel he is the ideal leader to take the helm at Social Mobile as we continue to develop and promote adoption of our Android Enterprise-powered smart solutions."

Shulman most recently held the position of US Government sales manager for the North American Division of Dräger supporting the United States Air Force (USAF), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Special Operations Command (SOCOM), and numerous additional federal agencies.

"A pioneer in the enterprise mobility management market, Social Mobile is poised for impressive growth, especially as enterprises continue to utilize our custom turn-key smart solutions to support an array of business-critical operations across a wide range of verticals," said Ed Shulman. "I look forward to working with Robert and the entire Social Mobile team to spearhead widespread adoption of Social Mobile's ecosystem."

In his 20+ years in the United States Air Force, Ed ascended through the enlisted ranks to become a senior non-commission officer before receiving his commission from the Academy of Military Science. During that time, Ed served in operational and leadership positions as a Joint Terminal Attack Controller and Air Liaison Officer focused on multi-domain integration of joint forces into dynamic and high risk scenarios. Ed completed his service as the Assistant Director of a Commanders Inspection Program under the Office of the Inspector General. In that role, he was responsible for developing a culture of regulatory compliance, critical self-assessment, and continuous process improvement for an organization with 11 unique mission areas and over 1700 military and civilian employees, spread across three geographically separate locations.

About Social Mobile

Founded in 2011, Social Mobile is a Google Mobile Services (GMS) partner, leveraging the Android operating system to design, engineer, and manufacture turnkey, mobility-as-a-service deployments that enable enterprise organizations to utilize smart solutions to support an array of business-critical operations. An OEM, managed service provider, and consultancy, Social Mobile is uniquely positioned to serve as a domestic design partner to US clients, controlling all aspects of the development supply-chain, and ensuring the utmost in security and availability. To learn more about other Social Mobile products and solutions, visit: https://socialmobile.com .

Media Relations Contact:

Michael Benedetto

Springboard

mbenedetto@springboardpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Social Mobile