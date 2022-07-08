DIGICEL ANNOUNCES CONDITIONAL REDEMPTION OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2024

KINGSTON, Jamaica, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digicel Group Holdings Limited ("Digicel", the "Company" or "we") announced that today it will issue a conditional redemption notice (the "Notice") for all of the Company's outstanding 10.0% Senior Secured Cash Pay/PIK Notes due 2024 (the "Notes") pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the Notes. The redemption is conditional on the completion of the previously announced sale of Digicel Pacific Limited to a subsidiary of Telstra Corporation Limited (the "Condition"). Pursuant to the Notice, all outstanding Notes will be redeemed on July 25, 2022 at a price equal to 100.000% of their face amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the redemption date, unless the Condition is not satisfied.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the indenture governing the Notes and is not an offer to purchase, a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell the Notes or any other securities, nor shall there be any purchase of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or purchase would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The terms and conditions of the redemption will be described in the Notice distributed to holders of the Notes.

About Digicel

As a Digital Operator, Digicel is in the business of delivering powerful digital experiences 1440 minutes of each day to customers – that's every minute, all day, every day.

Through its world-class LTE and fibre networks, together with its suite of 8 apps spanning sports (SportsMax), music (D'Music), news (Loop), local radio and podcasts (GoLoud), TV streaming (PlayGo), enhanced messaging and marketplaces (BiP), cloud storage (Billo) and self-care (MyDigicel app), Digicel is the only operator in its markets that can deliver that.

Serving consumer and business customers in 32 markets in the Caribbean, Central America and Pacific, its investments of over US$7 billion and a commitment to its communities through its Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad & Tobago have contributed to positive outcomes for over 3 million people to date.

With its Better Together brand, Digicel is making a promise of simply more to customers and communities and its 7,000 employees worldwide work together to make that a powerful reality day in, day out. Visit www.digicelgroup.com for more.

