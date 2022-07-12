Detroit HVAC company offers tips to improve indoor air quality

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning says homeowners should try these ideas to make their home's air more breathable when houses are closed up to avoid summer heat

DETROIT, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Most homeowners have their homes closed up against the summer heat this time of year which can cause their indoor air quality (IAQ) to suffer, but C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than six decades of experience, says following a few tips can improve a home's IAQ.

"Air pollution in your home can sometimes be just as bad indoors as it is outdoors, especially when you have your home closed up to avoid extreme temperatures," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating and Air Conditioning. "The average American spends as much as 87% of their lives indoors so ensuring your indoor air is clean and healthy is an important task. Most of these tips are surprisingly easy to accomplish and don't take a lot of time."

Indoor air pollutants can range from benign contaminants brought indoors by family members or pets to more dangerous pollutants like mold or gas leaks. Hottle recommends following these tips to improve the air quality:

Change the HVAC filter regularly. In the summer, the air conditioner is working overtime and the filter might need changing more often than it does in milder months. This has the added effect of improving the air conditioner's efficiency. Check the home's air ducts. Air ducts are responsible for moving air around the home and can become dusty or dirty over time. Keeping the vents vacuumed and clear of debris can help keep ducts clean; however, if ducts have not been cleaned or change in several years, homeowners should consider a professional cleaning. Control the humidity in the home. Humidity allows mold and mildew to grow and can trigger respiratory issues like asthma or allergies. To reduce the humidity, homeowners can invest in portable dehumidifiers or even consider having a whole-home dehumidifier added to their HVAC system. Use cooking vents. Many indoor pollutants come from the kitchen. Gas stoves can release contaminants, including carbon monoxide. Even electric burners can produce low levels of these pollutants. Home chefs should always turn on vents or open windows when cooking to rid the home of these pollutants. Keep rugs and carpets clean. Rugs and carpets are breeding grounds for pollutants, particularly in homes with pets. Regular vacuuming and cleaning can keep these pollutants to a minimum. Buy plants. Indoor plants are nature's air filters. They not only "exhale" oxygen and "inhale" carbon dioxide, they also enhance a home's décor.

"We all want to avoid the 80-, 90- and 100-degree temperatures we're seeing across the country, but we shouldn't forget that closing up our homes to heat waves can cause bad indoor air," Hottle said. "With just a little bit of cleaning, some indoor plants, and reminders to turn on some vents and change filters, we can keep our indoor air fresh, clean and breathable."

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than six decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment.

