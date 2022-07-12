Houston Roofing Company Trueworks Roofing™ Launched the "Houston Roofer" Podcast

Texas roofing contractors Joel Patzke and Laura Cole launched the "Houston Roofer" podcast to provide a buyer's guide for home and property owners so they can make an educated decision when it comes to investing in a new roof.

HOUSTON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trueworks Roofing™ founders Joel Patzke and Laura Cole launched the "Houston Roofer" podcast to serve as a buyer's guide for both residential and commercial clients. They noticed a lack of resources for home and property owners when it comes to roofing and wanted to fill this gap with the most accurate and up-to-date roofing information.

Trueworks Roofing™ founder, Joel Patzke shared, "There is a lot of confusion when it comes to roofing and we wanted to provide unbiased opinions and facts on this podcast. Our goal is to help homeowners make an informed decision when it comes making such a big investment."

The "Houston Roofer" Podcast Will Educate Texas Homeowners and Property Owners on Which Roofing Systems Are the Most:

Innovative

Eco-friendly

Durable and long-lasting

Founder Laura Cole shared, "It's such a big purchase and important decision that protects your family, your home, and even your business property, that we wanted to provide education and resources before you invest in a new roof."

The "Houston Roofer" podcast will showcase guests that are roofing industry professionals, and partners. Our podcast guests are passionate about roofing, highly knowledgeable and experts in their roofing niche. Featured guests will include Todd Miller, Metal Roofing Expert, Castagra President Peter Roosen, Brava, and many more representatives from the roofing industry.

To listen and subscribe to the "Houston Roofer" podcast, visit the podcast website here. You can also subscribe to it on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

About Trueworks Roofing™

Trueworks Roofing™ is a Houston-based residential, and commercial roofing company that is revolutionizing the roofing industry. They also have a showroom that will showcase roof display homes. Clients can arrange a visit to the showroom to view various roof displays. Visit the Trueworks Roofing™ website for more info. Trueworks Roofing™ services Houston, The Woodlands, River Oaks , Katy , and surrounding suburbs. For commercial jobs and Spanish Barrel Tile installations, they have a broader service area within Texas. Follow Trueworks Roofing™ on social media for upcoming info on their grand opening event this late summer.

Media Contact:

Dimple Dang

Director of Marketing

dimple@trueworksroofing.com

(213) 393-6051

SOURCE Trueworks Roofing