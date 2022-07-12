How to Succeed in "The Great Transition"

New episode of The Miles Group's "C-Suite Intelligence" podcast features Stephen Miles and Courtney Hamilton on how to reframe "The Great Resignation" into "The Great Transition"

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Today, we're going to talk about what it means to successfully transition out of 'The Great Resignation:' How companies are successfully onboarding new employees; What it's like to welcome someone remotely; How to avoid 'Buyer's Remorse;' and What the best and worst practices are for leaders, employees, and those taking on senior roles in new companies," says Courtney Hamilton, Managing Director at The Miles Group.

"We know onboardings don't always go well. In fact, we have some data to suggest that something like 40% of people who've recently changed jobs are already looking for a new job," she continues.

In the latest C-Suite Intelligence podcast episode, "The Great Transition," released today, Hamilton joins host Stephen Miles, Founder and CEO of The Miles Group, to discuss the aftermath of "The Big Quit," or "The Great Resignation," referring to the scores of individuals who left or transitioned jobs during the pandemic.

One of the things they have observed, say Miles and Hamilton, particularly with leaders that they coach, is that many have turned over at least 50% of their teams. "We always say, 'new member = new team.' By definition, if you add one new person, you have a new chemistry, you have a new recipe for success."

Says Miles, "I think this is an important point: if you're leading that team, then the onus is on you to define 'new member = new team' as opposed to 'existing team with new member.' And I think a lot of leaders, just people in general, default into 'existing team with new member.' And it's hard to join that team. That's why we see derailment and failure rates that are way too high."

Miles continues, "The only business that you're in is the people business. And if you're really good at the people business, whatever you do is going to be better. Most people aren't good enough at being in the people business. And so, you can differentiate yourself, your function, your business, your company, by being better than other people at the people business. People will be attracted to you. Your brand as an individual leader will be attractive. Your brand as a company will be attractive. And that way you get the best people coming to you, as opposed to you having to always be out on the street trying to find the best person."

In this, the sixth episode of C-Suite Intelligence's second season, listeners will hear from Miles and Hamilton a deep download of strategic and practical tips for success as the pandemic waxes and wanes, but does not disappear.

For the full discussion, tune into "The Great Transition," released today on the C-Suite Intelligence podcast, available everywhere, including Apple, Google, and Spotify.

