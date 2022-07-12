Sitecore Experience Manager Cloud (XM Cloud) Now Available

Company transitions core CMS solution to modern cloud architecture giving brands access to unrivaled speed to market in the implementation of customer experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, a global leader in end-to-end digital experience software, announced today that it has become the first company to completely transition its core CMS solution including personalization and the content authoring experience, to a modern cloud architecture with the release of Sitecore Experience Manager (XM) Cloud.

Sitecore XM Cloud helps solve the globally recognized problem of powering instantaneous, global digital experiences in the cloud without sacrificing the customer experience. This latest product release will provide brands with unrivaled speed to market in the implementation of customer experiences, simplifying design and deployment, and eliminating upgrades, which dramatically decreases the cost of ownership. With XM Cloud, marketers can instantly create, manage and deliver engaging omnichannel experiences with an industry-leading enterprise-ready CMS.

According to a recent survey by Sitecore, online interactions play an outsized role in driving engagement between brands and customers. The digital experience, while valued by consumers, creates a scalability issue for marketers to meet demand. Sitecore XM Cloud provides a comprehensive SaaS CMS for the Enterprise solution for brands by overcoming global scaling problems including variable traffic, supporting multi-brand architectures, and site security.

For business users, XM Cloud offers the ability to build pixel-perfect digital experiences via a WYSIWIG authoring experience that can access content anywhere as well as embedded testing & personalization, and integrated visitor analytics. For developers, XM Cloud can be used with headless development techniques and will work with modern frontend frameworks and support all deployment scenarios.

Dave O'Flanagan, chief product officer, Sitecore, said: "Consumer behavior has changed rapidly over the past two years. Audiences have become very digitally savvy and have an expectation from brands to deliver highly personalized customer experiences. This puts marketers in the unenviable position of trying to meet this expectation, but with tools and solutions that don't deliver, and in some cases hamstring, the needed agility to meet demand. Sitecore XM Cloud provides marketers with a truly end-to-end, SaaS-based solution that not only helps brands meet consumer expectations but also deliver a best-of-class omnichannel customer experience."

Marci Maddox, Research Vice President for Digital Experience Strategies, IDC, said: "There is growing opportunity in the digital experience market for vendors providing scalable, data-driven personalization within the core of their service. Sitecore continues to strategically invest in this critical area. Their current direction and move towards a composable SaaS offering for creating and delivering (https:/www.sitecore.com/products/xm-cloudhttps:/www.sitecore.com/products/xm-clouddigital experiences is in line with what marketing teams are looking for today."

Through Sitecore XM Cloud, the company's entire Digital Experience Platform can now be delivered through a modern cloud architecture, providing brands and marketers with:

Continued innovation – new features and capabilities will be automatically delivered and integrated

Elastic scaling – "set-and-forget" traffic volume demands

Composability – all of Sitecore's platform solutions can now be purchased independently and will fit in a best-of-breed marketing technology stack

On-the-Fly Engagement – rapidly create experiences to meet constantly evolving market needs

Multi-channel content management -- create content once and reuse across any channel and experience

Simplicity for marketers – business-focused tools and intuitive content authoring workflows

Agility for developers – customized builds with modern frameworks

To find out more about Sitecore's Digital Experience Platform and latest product updates visit: Sitecore.com.

About Sitecore

Sitecore is a global leader of end-to-end digital experience software. Unifying data, content, commerce, and experiences, our SaaS-enabled, composable platform empowers brands like L'Oréal, Microsoft, United Airlines, and PUMA to deliver unforgettable interactions across every touchpoint. Our solution provides the cutting-edge tools brands need to build stronger connections with customers, while creating content efficiencies to stand out as transformation and innovation leaders. Experience more at sitecore.com.

Sitecore is a registered trademark of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

