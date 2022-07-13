Stagwell's (STGW) The Harris Poll Sponsors Annual Fierce Pharma PR & Communications Summit Presenting Results on Healthcare Communications and Reputation in the Pharma Industry

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harris Poll, a Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) agency, is proud to be a sponsor of the 2022 17th Annual Fierce Pharma PR & Communications Summit, the premier event dedicated to providing life science communicators with industry updates and best practices for successful communications strategies in today's complex healthcare environment. The summit will be held July 19 and 20 in Jersey City, NJ.

"The Pharma PR summit is such a valuable conference for healthcare communicators, marketers, policy makers, and advocates and one I'm always happy to support and participate in," said Kathy Steinberg, Vice President at The Harris Poll and Advisory Board member for Fierce Pharma. "In an increasingly fragmented and complicated media landscape, I think it's more important than ever for data-driven thought leadership to be a core feature of how players in the healthcare space communicate with their many and varied stakeholders."

Three representatives from The Harris Poll's Media Communications Research and Reputation practices will present at the summit:

Jekielek will present the latest Harris Poll data tracking the Pharma industry's reputation from The Axios-Harris Poll 100 (Harris Poll's 23rd Annual RQ Study). Additionally, insights from key HCP/ healthcare experts will be shared to understand today's marketplace more fully. This data-driven session will look at the incredible evolution of corporate reputation in the pharma and biotech industries from well before COVID to today.

The Harris Poll will also share new research, conducted among a nationally representative sample of over 2,000 U.S. adults, to understand health information sources and the role they play in supporting patients in managing their health as well as facilitating their relationship with their healthcare providers. The research includes a comparison of the public's trust in health-related information sources from 2019 to 2022.

The Harris Poll has been a sponsor of the Fierce Pharma PR Summit for four years.

For more information about The Harris Poll or to learn more about our healthcare practice, please visit the https://theharrispoll.com/industries/healthcare/

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest-running surveys in the U.S., tracking public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963. It is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that strives to reveal the authentic values of modern society to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. We work with clients in three primary areas; building twenty-first century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and advisory to help leaders make the best decisions possible.

About the Media Communications Research Practice

Built on the 50+ year heritage of The Harris Poll, the Media Communications Research practice supports the full scope of clients' data-driven communications strategy, including paid, earned, social and owned media. Whether the goal is to own and tell their own story through thought leadership research, to measure what the public thinks or knows through public opinion polling, or to influence the policy and legislative agenda by taking a public affairs lens, our consultants guide the research and analysis process, from discovering a unique space a client can own through supporting the full range of outreach activities.

Harris Poll Reputation Practice

The Harris Poll's reputation insights capabilities are powered by 25 years of dedicated expertise that provide strategic guidance, well beyond just the data or a dashboard. 2022 marks the 23rd annual release of the Harris Poll's Reputation Quotient (RQ) Study – currently released in partnership with Axios as The Axios-Harris Poll 100 (more details can be found here: https://theharrispoll.com/partners/media/axios-harrispoll-100/)

The Harris Poll's healthcare reputation expertise is showcased through regularly building and managing programs that cover 20+ global markets and 12+ stakeholders (including the most complex and hard to reach, such as Policy Makers, Payers, and Hospital System Decision Makers, in addition all healthcare Medical Specialties). Today, more than ever, this work also creates actionable value in context of ever-changing business, societal and healthcare issue/ trend landscape.

