Vitapod Announces Partnership with Celebrity Fitness Trainer and Author Dolvett Quince

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitapod, a brand of healthy beverages formulated by doctors and packed with vitamins, minerals, flavonoids, and great taste, is announcing a partnership with celebrity fitness trainer and author, Dolvett Quince.

Quince became widely known for his role on seasons 12 through 17 of The Biggest Loser, wrote the New York Times Best Seller The 3-1-2-1 Diet and recently launched his own podcast, Workout the Doubt.

What started for Quince as an appreciation and love for Vitapod's health benefits and delicious flavor offerings quickly turned into an opportunity for Vitapod and Quince to raise awareness around Vitapod as a brand.

Quince, along with many other consumers are loving the Vitapod Go stainless steel insulated bottle and twist lid that seamlessly opens any flavor pod, allowing all to hydrate while on the go. Additionally, all Vitapod flavors contain less than 15 calories, are low or free of sugar (the Sports+ pod contains 2g of sugar) and are packed with vitamins, minerals, flavonoids, and great taste.

"Vitapod has done an amazing job involving scientists and medical teams to create products that not only taste great, but truly help you to stay hydrated," says Quince. "Even if you're casually going for a walk, hydration is key. I have many people tell me they don't enjoy the taste of plain water, and honestly, many of us are constantly dehydrated. Vitapod is an incredible brand of beverages that can help with all of this and so much more."

For Quince and Vitapod, a partnership made sense due to both parties possessing similar goals to help consumers improve their mental and physical health through diet and exercise, without sacrificing the enjoyment of drinking something that tastes good. Vitapod is perfect for those who, like Quince, lead an active lifestyle and are looking for products that will allow them to hydrate on the go.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dolvett," says Patrick Kennedy, CEO of Vitapod. "He represents a lifestyle and mindset that drinking Vitapod can help to achieve. Every day, he takes steps to be his best self, both mentally and physically, and encourages others to do the same, which is what the Vitapod brand strives to help consumers achieve as well."

As a spokesperson, Quince will highlight Vitapod's many flavors and health benefits through social media, television appearances, and on his podcast Workout the Doubt. Additionally, Quince will assist in promotion of any new flavor launches, with Vitapod's newest Hydra+ flavor in Lemon Lime recently released and now available for purchase. There are currently 12 Vitapod flavors: Blueberry Pomegranate, Cotton Candy, Watermelon, Pineapple Coconut, Blackberry Mint, Raspberry Hibiscus, Orange Zest, Green Apple, Lemon Lime, Iced Tea Lemon Infusion and Iced Tea Peach. All are available on www.vitapodworld.com.

About Vitapod

Vitapod is a delicious brand of healthy beverages packed with vitamins, minerals, flavonoids, and great taste. Vitapod Go, the brand's portable bottle, allows you to enjoy the health benefits of Vitapod on the go, in a stainless steel, insulated bottle with a twist lid that seamlessly opens any of the flavor pods. Formulated by doctors, each flavor of Vitapod offers benefits many flavored beverages lack. Vitapod currently offers pods in 12 flavors which are tailored to fit anyone's health goals. Vitapod is free of common allergens including dairy, gluten, nuts, soy, and eggs, and is Kosher certified. For more information or to purchase Vitapod, visit www.vitapodworld.com.

