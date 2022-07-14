Alphawave IP Expands Canadian Presence with New Ottawa Office

The new office will expand the company's North American presence and support key partners, business, and operations in the region

LONDON, United Kingdom, and TORONTO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alphawave IP (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure, announced today the planned launch of its new office in Ottawa, Ontario - expanding its North American presence in the country's key technology hub.

The new office located in the Kanata North technology park is currently in the middle of the design phase with construction planned to be completed by the end of the year. Alphawave expects the office to hold over 100 employees across all departments and roles by the end of the year, more than double the existing 50+ employees in the Ottawa area. The new office will provide more than 18,000 square feet of working space as well as over 5,000 square feet of laboratory space for the controller, SerDes, and optical teams.

"With our expansion into Ottawa, a major technology capital, Alphawave is well-positioned to accelerate growth and hiring in the North America region," said Tony Pialis, CEO, president, and co-founder of Alphawave. "The new site in Ottawa is a major addition to our company that will allow our engineering teams to better test, analyze, and create the next generation of connectivity technologies."

Alphawave currently has over 250 employees worldwide with aggressive plans to grow its global team significantly. By the end of the year, the company aims to have over 250 employees in Canada alone, with the planned acquisition of OpenFive set to further expand its workforce and propel Alphawave's connectivity leadership, product offerings, and customer base. The company plans to open an additional office in Milpitas pending the OpenFive acquisition, bringing the global office count to nine.

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave's technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably, and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions, therefore, meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, computing, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in Toronto, Canada in 2017, by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to focus on the hardest-to-solve connectivity challenges. To find out more about Alphawave IP, visit: awaveip.com

