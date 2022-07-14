Caldwell Cassady & Curry Adds Intellectual Property Attorney James Smith in Dallas

DALLAS, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry is proud to announce the addition of James Smith as the firm's newest associate.

Mr. Smith joins the firm after serving as a law clerk for the Hon. Kimberly A. Moore at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. He previously represented intellectual property clients at a California firm for several years.

Mr. Smith assists the firm's team at all stages of litigation from pre-filing investigation to trial. He provides experience in drafting dispositive motions, resolving discovery disputes, creating and implementing case strategies, and working with technical experts.

Mr. Smith graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law, where he served on the Editorial Board for the Virginia Journal of Law and Technology. He earned his undergraduate degree in electrical engineering from Brigham Young University. Mr. Smith is one of the many highly skilled attorneys at Caldwell Cassady & Curry with an advanced technology degree.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry is known for the strength of its team, which includes many accomplished young lawyers in addition to Mr. Smith. Earlier this year, eight firm attorneys earned spots on the exclusive 2022 Texas Rising Stars list that recognizes the state's top young lawyers.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Caldwell Cassady & Curry