CITIZENS NATIONAL EXPANDS CRITICAL ILLNESS PRODUCT TO TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens National Life Insurance Company ("Citizens National"), a subsidiary of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) announces its expansion into Texas with its Critical Illness Coverage product. After launching in Florida, Citizens National set its sights on expanding to allow more policyholders to have access to this important coverage product.

Bob Mauldin, President and Chief Marketing Officer of Citizens National shares, "It's exciting news that we are now in Texas, the home of our parent company Citizens, Inc. Our Critical Illness Coverage product is an exceptional product designed to give policyholders coverage where they need it and help supplement their Health insurance. One of the best features is it gives the policyholder the power to decide where to spend it. We are proud to bring this product to Texas and continue to develop products that can help our policyholders."

Citizens National Critical Illness Coverage product pays benefits directly to the policyholder to assist with added expenses in the event of a qualifying critical illness. The Critical Illness Coverage is unique in that a policyholder with a qualifying illness is directly paid benefits and decides where to spend the money – its uses are flexible and can be used for anything from medical deductibles to everyday expenses such as rent, food or childcare.

Citizens National offers an exclusive, customized service with its understanding of the Spanish and Portuguese languages and the Hispanic culture so customers can be confident in making the most informed decisions. The entire customer and agent experience is provided in a choice of Spanish, Portuguese and English languages. Our broad trajectory and experience in the life insurance market in Latin American, along with our excellent digital and customized service, make Citizens National a top option.

To learn more about Citizens National or its products, you can visit, https://www.citizensinc.com/citizens-national

About Citizens National Life Insurance Company

Citizens National Life Insurance Company is a member of the Citizens, Inc. group of life insurance Companies. Citizens National was incorporated in the State of Texas on June 2, 1965 and began transacting business in 1966. CNLIC is licensed in 9 states. The company gains additional financial stability through the long trajectory and strength of its holding company, Citizens, Inc., which adds value to each of our policies by providing state-of-the-art technology systems, strong investment strategies and streamlined operational leadership.

About Citizens, Inc.

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) is a diversified financial services company providing life, final expense, and limited liability property insurance and other financial products to individuals and small businesses in the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Through its customer-centric growth strategy, Citizens offers innovative products to address the evolving needs of its customers. The company operates two primary segments: Life Insurance, where the Company is a market leader of U.S. dollar denominated whole life cash value insurance policies in Latin America, and Home Services, which operates primarily in the U.S. Gulf coast region. For more information about Citizens, please visit www.citizensinc.com.

