EDWINS EXPANDS SERVICES TO STUDENTS AND FAMILIES BY PROVIDING FREE CHILDCARE THROUGH EDWINS FAMILY CENTER

As EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute gears up to for its Annual Fundraiser on Saturday, founder Brandon Chrostowski acquires 2-story commercial building to provide free childcare for Institute students

CLEVELAND, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute founder and CEO Brandon Chrostowski announced that he is acquiring 13017 Larchmere Boulevard, a 2-story commercial building for use as a non-profit daycare center. The project is made possible by more than $355,000 raised for the purchase, renovations and working capital.

EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute (PRNewswire)

Beginning Fall 2022, following renovations, permitting and licensing, the 2,882 square foot site will become EDWIN's Family Center in Shaker Heights near EDWINS Shaker Square Leadership & Restaurant Institute. EDWINS functions as both a French cuisine fine dining restaurant and educational culinary arts program that trains and employs formerly incarcerated men and women.

"We all know the importance of safe, quality childcare for children. At EDWINS, it is essential. Eighty percent of the students who enroll in the Institute and have children fail to complete their training," said Chrostowski. "Life is not getting more affordable for anyone, especially if you're trying to get on your feet and advance. Providing this service is our responsibility as we continue to close the gap on recidivism and ensure our students have the necessary support network for successful re-entry. Our goal is to not just break the cycle of incarceration but crush it all together."

Following recommendations from StartingPoint Consultants, which has helped build and operate similar area centers, the ground floor will feature a day care area with a new kitchen and bathroom and a fenced in outdoor play area. The second floor of the building will be used as a case manager office and for extended services for the clients of the Family Center and students. The Family Center will be available to students during their class hours and by appointment only outside of those hours.

"I think it's a great idea because some students don't have the help or support outside of EDWINS or the small circle that we already have," said Bobi Love, a 24-year-old Cleveland native and single mother of four who is currently enrolled in the program. "It's hard to navigate someone watching your children for you. I know I won't have to leave in the middle of service or pay someone out of pocket to care for my children and that they will be near me, so I can go straight to them after class."

EDWINS Family Center is the newest addition of in-house services provided, which includes the Second Chance Life Skills Center where program participants live rent-free and have additional amenities available, including a gym, library, technology, learning facilities and other support services.

The acquisition comes as EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute celebrates its annual fundraising event, La Bastille, on Saturday. This year, guests will be treated to extravagant cuisine, bountiful beverages and a parade of live entertainment in true south of France style with all proceeds benefitting EDWINS' students and mission of reimagining re-entry everywhere.

"EDWINS incredible success and meaningful work is well known," said Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss. "The City of Shaker Heights is pleased to assist EDWINS in providing much-needed daycare services to its students. This expansion of support services to EDWINS students is just one more example of Brandon's creative approach to eliminating hurdles to his students' success."

Chrostowski added, "This wouldn't be possible without the support of Mayor Weiss, city council and our entire community—who believes in second chances and our cause to build a better, stronger student. We have the unwavering commitment of the Cleveland Browns, who are significant contributors to this, as well as local foundations and individuals from throughout Northeast Ohio. They have all made this possible. It's truly unreal."

About Brandon E. Chrostowski :

Brandon Edwin Chrostowski is one of the World's foremost Thought Leaders on Returning Citizens. His Culinary Arts Program is proof positive that providing education to incarcerated individuals and then supporting them when they return home, is the right way to re-engage them to the community and reduce recidivism simultaneously. Brandon is on a mission to change the face of re-entry. In 2007, he founded EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute with the belief that "education wins" and that every human being, regardless of their past, has the right to a fair and equal future. Under Chrostowski's stewardship, EDWINS has grown to include culinary education and life skills training at its flagship French eatery; at edwins too, a culinary incubator, makerspace and community kitchen; a nearby Butcher Shop and Bakery and Diner; Second Chance Life Skills Center, a campus for additional learning, housing, and support services; an on-site program at Grafton Correctional Institute and curriculum for inmates at all Ohio state prisons.

About EDWINS:

EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute provides formerly incarcerated adults with a foundation in the culinary and hospitality industries and the support network necessary for long-term success. Founded by Brandon E. Chrostowski, a 2016 CNN Hero and 2020 IFMA Silver Plate honoree, the Cleveland-based training program ensures that participants are equipped with basic culinary skills from its fine French eatery, edwins too culinary incubator, Butcher Shop and Bakery & Diner. Employment assistance, as well as free housing, legal services, basic medical care, clothing, job coaching, literacy programs and more are offered. As the subject of the 2018 Academy Award nominated documentary, Knife Skills, EDWINS graduates nearly 100 students a year, with a 95% employment rate and less than 1% recidivism.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EDWINS