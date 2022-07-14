NIU, the World-Leader in Two-Wheeled Electric Vehicles is Opening a Flagship Store in Miami

The signature store will offer gas-free environmentally friendly solutions to local commuters

MIAMI, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NIU Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU), the world-leader in two-wheeled electric vehicles is expanding their presence in Florida by opening a flagship store in downtown Miami on Thursday, July 28. The public is invited to celebrate urban mobility, test drive all their smart electric scooters, mopeds and e-bikes and learn about their innovative, sustainable products. The opening party will start at 5:00 p.m. at 86 SW 8th Street, Retail Suite A, Miami, FL 33130 with a live art installation experience by talented local artist, Falopapas.

Visitors to the July 28 event can enjoy refreshments and music from a DJ and will receive the following discounts on products that are valid from July 28 until August 14 in all NIU Florida stores:

Also, customer financing options include up to 36 monthly payments with no interest for kick scooters and electric bikes, and a 48-month installment program for mopeds.

"We are so proud to expand our U.S. brick-and-mortar presence with this one-of-a-kind Miami flagship store and partnering with local experts and entrepreneurs, Martin Godoy and Alejandro Zunda Cornell who understands the unique needs and trends of the Miami market," says Benjamin McGill, Head of North America for NIU Technologies. "With gas prices continuing to soar, our main goal is to provide urban commuters with environmentally friendly solutions, revolutionizing the way they travel."

The following electric vehicles that are powered by innovative design and technology will be available to test drive:

"With the success of our Fort Lauderdale and Jacksonville NIU flagship stores, we are so honored to open a store in the Miami market to help transition south Florida into a more sustainable region with electric mobility solutions," Juan Garri, Operator of NIU Florida Stores. "We are also thrilled to partner with artist, Falopapas to make the entrance a work of art for a super unique experience that will be exciting to customers."

For additional information about NIU Florida, visit NIUFlorida.com and follow @niumobility on Instagram. To learn more about NIU and their offerings visit NIU.com.





About NIU Technologies

As the world's leader in two-wheeled electric vehicles, NIU is on a mission to redefine urban mobility and make life better. Available in more than 50 countries, NIU has sold over 2,000,000 electric vehicles world-wide since launching their first e-moped in 2015. Designing and manufacturing high-performance electric motorcycles, e-mopeds, e-bikes and kick scooters, as of May 2022, NIU's loyal users and fans have ridden over 7 billion miles around the world. For more company information please visit www.niu.com.

