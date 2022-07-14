Search Discovery Acquires Allturna, Expanding Salesforce Marketing Cloud Capabilities...

Collaboration Creates Independent Major Player in the Salesforce Marketing Cloud Engagement Space

ATLANTA, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Search Discovery , a business transformation company focused on using data to drive clients' business impact, has acquired Allturna , a Salesforce Marketing Cloud Engagement Partner specializing in Health and Life Sciences. Search Discovery is now uniquely positioned to help Salesforce Marketing Cloud clients take full advantage of the platform's capabilities.

Search Discovery has been a Salesforce Marketing Cloud partner with deep expertise in CDP, Personalization, Intelligence, and an emerging capability in Engagement. Unique among Marketing Cloud partners, Search Discovery also offers integrated services across data strategy, data engineering, business intelligence, analytics, optimization, and digital marketing.

Allturna helps sales and marketing clients develop data-centric marketing strategies and tactics, delivers data integration & management services, and applies significant Marketing Cloud expertise and operations to help clients achieve business impact and analytics insights.

Our combined Marketing Cloud team enables:

360-degree customer views through Marketing Cloud CDP

Personalization powered by Interaction Studio

Engagement powered by Email, Messaging, and Journeys

Expert deployment of Intelligence powered by Datorama

Unmatched expertise in connecting Google Analytics or any other web analytics package

Clients who need to build capacity for their teams can rely on Search Discovery for expert consulting or managed services to ensure they're getting the greatest return on investment from Marketing Cloud.

"This relationship immediately accelerates our goal to be a top Salesforce Marketing Cloud platform partner," said Search Discovery President Mike Gustafson. "Our combined efforts, capabilities, expertise, and technologies will create better opportunities for our team, and our clients will gain competitive advantages to drive meaningful business results."

Allturna founder Jim Neumann, Search Discovery's new Relationship Marketing Practice Lead, agrees. "We look forward to bringing Search Discovery's capabilities to bear on the clients we service, and—with Search Discovery—to service a whole new clientele. We're excited about the culture here and about the waves Search Discovery is making in the marketplace."

About Search Discovery

With 250+ employees, offices in Atlanta, Cleveland, and now Philadelphia, and a 200-client portfolio, Search Discovery delivers data solutions for leading brands, including GSK, Novartis, Shell, Hilton, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center & DHL The acquisition expands the company's certifications across digital platforms and marketplaces, including Salesforce, Google Cloud, and Snowflake.

