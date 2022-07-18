New Western Joins the Jacksonville Real Estate Market with Aggressive Goal to Revitalize $590M in Affordable Homes

Company Further Extends Florida Footprint by Opening Its 4th Florida Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Western , the largest national private source of distressed residential investment properties, announced today the opening of its fourth Florida office, located in Jacksonville. This is the 48th office opening for the real estate marketplace connecting local investors looking to rehab houses with sellers.

New Western Logo (PRNewsfoto/New Western) (PRNewswire)

"Jacksonville is the most populous city in the state of Florida and continues to experience levels of growth with companies and people moving to the area in droves,'' said Kurt Carlton, co-founder and president of New Western. "The market is primed to see an explosion in investment activity and we're looking forward to empowering local Jacksonville investors to revitalize aged properties."

New Western brings market insight and an exclusive marketplace of distressed investment property inventory to help real estate investors acquire fixer-upper properties. The company's agents are helping to address the affordable housing shortage by revitalizing distressed homes across the U.S., with more than 618,000 aged properties in the Jacksonville metropolitan area alone and just over 67% built before 2002. A recent report analyzing U.S. Census data shows there are 16 million vacant homes across the U.S.

Brian Neal is the general manager (GM) leading the Jacksonville office, alongside regional director Mike Valerio. In his new role, Neal is responsible for recruiting, hiring, training, and leading his team to revitalize $590 million in residential properties in the Jacksonville area over the next five years.

"Jacksonville will be an incredible market for New Western. Median home prices are below that of other major cities in Florida, making it extremely affordable for investors," said Neal. "We're looking forward to being a pivotal part in the development of the Jacksonville area and its community."

Neal began his career with New Western in 2020 in its Phoenix office as a sales manager, where he successfully led market sales as a Top Acquisition Agent and Top Overall Volume for 2021. In 2022, New Western asked Neal to open its Jacksonville office. The new office is located at 25 North Market Street, Suite 300B, Jacksonville, Florida.

New Western is the largest private source of investment properties in the nation. Since 2008, New Western has bought and sold nearly $12 billion in residential real estate.

About New Western

New Western makes real estate investing more accessible for more people. Operating in most major cities, our marketplace connects more than 100,000 local investors looking to rehab houses with sellers. As the largest private source of investment properties in the nation, we buy a home every 13 minutes. New Western delivers new opportunity for all—a fresh start for sellers, exclusive inventory for investors, and affordable housing for buyers. For more information, visit www.newwestern.com .

