Staypineapple Launches GOTTA GETAWAY AND PLAY Promotion

Participants Can Enter for a Chance To Win a Three-Night Stay at any Staypineapple Hotel and a Nintendo Switch™ Prize Pack

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Staypineapple , a hospitality company based in the Pacific Northwest, is getting their game on by launching the GOTTA GETAWAY AND PLAY promotion that runs through September 2, 2022, and features a sweepstakes and check-out program.

Gotta Getaway and Play Promotion (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to celebrate summer by creating a memorable experience that combines the fun of playing games on the Nintendo Switch system with a stay at one of our unique boutique hotels," said Steve Allison, Vice President of Revenue and Distribution for Staypineapple.

GOTTA GETAWAY AND PLAY participants can enter for a chance to win one of 10 three-night hotel stays at any Staypineapple Hotel and a Nintendo Switch prize pack. Included in the prize pack is a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system and download codes for digital versions of the Mario Strikers: Battle League, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe games.

To enter the GOTTA GETAWAY AND PLAY Sweepstakes, entrants can complete the registration form on the contest page at staypineapple.com or visit any Staypineapple hotel and fill out an entry card.

Staypineapple hotel guests also have the opportunity to play while they stay this summer. They can level up their vacation game by checking out a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system which is the latest member of the Nintendo Switch family of systems. Guests will have the opportunity to check out a system that is pre-loaded with Mario Strikers: Battle League, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC*.

For full terms and conditions of the GOTTA GETAWAY AND PLAY Sweepstakes and information on the Check-Out Program, please visit staypineapple.com.

*Full version of game required to use DLC. Content will release in 6 waves of 8 courses until the end of 2023.

No purchase necessary. Winners will be announced on or around September 7, 2022. Last Day for entries is

September 2, 2022. Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor or administrator of this sweepstakes.

About Staypineapple

Staypineapple is a brand of upscale, out-of-the-ordinary boutique hotels in urban markets nationwide, owned and managed by Pineapple Hospitality, based in Bellevue, Wash. Focused on thoughtful service and design, with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the dog-friendly hotels wholeheartedly embrace the pineapple's symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Staypineapple.com or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

