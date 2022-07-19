Avianca signs new multi-year distribution agreement with Sabre to drive agency sales and revenue growth

The three-year agreement will provide the agency community access to Avianca's content worldwide through the Sabre marketplace, including NDC offers

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a new distribution agreement with Avianca, the largest flag carrier in Colombia, which will help enable the airline to power future revenue growth while reaching new market segments.

Avianca selected Sabre's global distribution system (GDS) to distribute its flights and services, providing Sabre-connected travel buyers and agencies with access to relevant content and choices. Avianca will also distribute its New Distribution Capability (NDC) content through the Sabre marketplace.

"Embracing NDC distribution and creating more differentiated content that reflects the needs and wants of today's traveler is more important than ever. At Avianca we are convinced that implementing NDC at scale is key to deliver better content and solutions to travelers," said Catalina Nannig, vice president of Sales & Distribution at Avianca. "Sabre is an important partner, and its robust and scalable solutions can help us optimize our global distribution strategy. We're thrilled to be joining Sabre's Beyond NDC family at this key moment for the travel industry."

Founded in 1919, Avianca is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia, with its main hub at El Dorado International Airport. The airline offers over 60 destinations in the Americas and Europe.

Going beyond NDC is a corporate priority for Sabre as an enabler of its vision to be the premier global technology platform in travel. Today, more than 3,000 agencies are shopping, booking, and servicing NDC content through the Sabre marketplace. Sabre is engaged with more than 25 airlines to distribute their NDC content through its GDS.

"As travel demand continues to pick up, NDC enables a more dynamic distribution environment where it is easier to adapt to changing market conditions," said Ana María Escobar, vice president of Sales & Customer Management – Airlines, Latin America & the Caribbean, Sabre Travel Solutions. "NDC is valuable for the airline, agency, and traveler, so we're thrilled to have Avianca join us as we continue to drive our long-term Beyond NDC retailing and distribution vision forward."

Sabre continues to invest in developing airline retailing technology to directly support specific airline distribution strategies and enable agencies efficient access and the ability to shop, book, and service new product offerings. The flexible and scalable nature of Sabre's broad suite of products can help airlines drive increased revenue, reduce costs, and deliver more personalized travel experiences.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Avianca Group

AVIANCA GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED includes Avianca -Star Alliance member-, LifeMiles and Avianca Cargo. In passenger transportation and with more than 102 years of continuous operation since 1919, Avianca is the leading airline in Colombia, Ecuador, Central America and has one of the largest airline operations in Latin America with 130 routes, 3,800 weekly flights and a fleet of more than 110 Airbus 320 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, connecting to around 65 destinations in the Americas and Europe. More than 10 million members and 450 allied brands are part of its loyalty program, LifeMiles, one of the largest in the region. In cargo transportation, Avianca Cargo is a leader in the region and is the main airline in different markets in the Americas. It serves more than 50 destinations with a fleet of Airbus A330 freighters, along with its operation of passenger aircraft bellies. Avianca successfully emerged from Chapter 11 at the end of 2021 and today, has a team of more than 12,000 people committed to providing safe, convenient, affordable and friendly service to its customers. More information is available at www.avianca.com

