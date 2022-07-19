Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Announces the Appointment of New CEO, CRO and PR Director as the Company's New Flagship Project Crosses US$2 Million Revenue Milestone

Former Senior VP of Brighten International Holdings Limited, Kevin Tan, appointed as new CEO of Marvion alongside with FinTech Legal Industry Leader and Influencer, Joshua Chu as CRO and Marsella Cheng as PR Director as Marvion

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC:BONZ), a metaverse blockchain company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kevin Tan as BONZ Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Tan's ascension to CEO is accompanied by the appointment of fintech and legal industry leader, Joshua Chu, as the company's new CRO and Ms. Marsella Cheng as the company's new PR Director.

These senior management appointments came at a pivotal moment as the revenue from the company's initial launch of its flagship project, remake license DOTs exceeded USD2 Million within the first month of launch.

About the new CEO, Kevin Tan

Throughout his career, Kevin has earned a strong reputation as a result-focused leader who has driven transformation, innovated at speed and enhanced efficiency and productivity at organizations. Kevin has handled deals gross in excess of USD 100 million, many of which had been pioneers of adopting ESG centric strategies.

Our Vice Chairman Julian So said: "I am extremely pleased to welcome Kevin to the BONZ Senior Management Team. Without a shadow of doubt, he brings with him stellar operational and execution expertise and capabilities.We now have an amazing real world application of blockchain and NFT technologies and there is no better time to ensure the efficient and effective execution of our business. The recent "crypto winter" has resulted in regulators and the rest of the world focusing on real world applications of Web3 technologies."

In addition, Kevin's ascension to BONZ CEO came at a pivotal moment as the company focuses on carbon neutrality. With Kevin at the helm, Marvion™️ will also aim to fulfil its aspirations to be carbon neutral in the near future.

Kevin Tan, commented: " Businesses profitability does not have to come at the expense of the environment. I hope that during my tenure as the CEO, I am able to take Marvion into the future as a leading global technology company by responsibly adopting and implementing Web3 technologies to disrupt the media and entertainment industry. Through such adoption and implementation, Marvion hopes to enhance efficiency and improve productivity for industry players, and to create new experiences in media and entertainment consumption for consumers. Our vision is to create digital ownership tokens (DOTs), through the use of NFT technology, over all intellectual property rights arising within the media and entertainment industry via a transparent, decentralised ledger, through the use of blockchain technology, to record all such intellectual property rights and their respective transfers. In doing so, we hope to facilitate easy access to such intellectual property rights by industry players and others. Marvion is also currently in the process of creating a metaverse for the industry to provide new engaging experiences for consumers. The provision of the Web3 as a service, sale of DOTs, and participation in the Metaverse economy will form the basis of our company's revenues which will not only benefit our shareholders but also the environment."

About the new CRO, Joshua Chu

Marvion™️ is also pleased to announce the appointment of Joshua Chu as Group Chief Risk Officer. Joshua will be reporting to Marvion™️ CEO, and join the company's Management Committee.

Joshua will oversee the Group's risk management functions, including Group Cyber and Technology Risk Management, Enterprise Risk Management and legal operations.

Joshua has joined Marvion™️ from ONC Lawyers, where during his tenure, he was recognized as one of Asia's leading figures in technology law. Joshua had been named on multiple occasions as TMT legal influencer and was most famous for winning Hong Kong's first crypto-litigation.

Joshua has since such time, alongside his network of former regulators at Prosynergy, advised multiple crypto-exchanges on the implementation of risk, internal control and compliance measures as well as setting up such virtual asset service provider to be suitable for licencing.

Joshua has also advised multi-national financial institutions on all things cyber ranging from cybersecurity audits, investigations all the way to accreditation and has also advised on a number of high value transactions.

About PR Director

With the success of the recent remake licence Digital Ownership Token offering and in the anticipation of the rapid roll out of similar revenue streams, Marvion™️ is pleased to announce Ms. Marsella Cheng as the company's new PR director.

Marsella is a high calibre PR professional. Graduating from the famed University of Southern California, Annenberg School for Communication & Journalism, Marsella has leveraged her training and worked with world class financial institutions ranging from one of Europe's most venerable banks, Deutsche Bank to State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), an asset management firm with a portfolio over USD 2.7 Trillion. She was subsequently awarded Million Dollar Round Table ("MDRT") for 5 consecutive years.

Marsella has worked with both the sale side rolling out products as well as back end due diligence operations.

Marvion™️ CRO Joshua Chu said: "Marsella's unique combination of experience in both financial institutions and entertainment giants the likes of Warner Bros and NBC Universal offers a unique to Marvion's pivot into the entertainment industry. We have already seen tremendous success in the projects she has been part of with our newest DOT venture recently being reported to have crossed the US$2 Million threshold within the 1st month of launch."

The USD2 Million Revenue Milestone

Since the launch of our first movie remake license DOTs in late June, MarvionTM is pleased to announce that this initial launch has generated revenue now exceeding US$2 Million within the 1st month of launch.

Again, the recent remake license DOTs represent the first of many projects to come for the Company. Marvion™️ head of Corporate Development Gerald Gn said: "the recent success of our flagship project illustrates the limitless potential of our DOTs. It is our vision and mission that the company will be launching multiple lines of DOTs projects simultaneously in the coming months!"

About BONZ

Bonanza Goldfields Corporation is a Las Vegas based mining and mineral exploration company, exploring gold and silver properties located in Goldfield, Tonopah and Comstock Mining Districts of Nevada, and the Chloride Mining District of Arizona.

The group is building an ecosystem and a metaverse for the media and entertainment industry that implements and adopts blockchain and NFT technologies, through mergers and acquisitions.

About Marvion™️

Marvion is a metaverse technology company in the media and entertainment industry, focusing on movies, drama, animation, comics, music, and games that provide content and entertainment to adults and children alike. Although most media and entertainment content are digital in nature today, they exist in the real world as intangible assets, such as intellectual property, licenses and contractual rights, with intrinsic value.

Marvion applies blockchain and NFT technologies as tools to disrupt and improve the existing media and entertainment industry and its current practices. The technology underpinning NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has multiple functional use cases, some of which have the power to transform our societies, and some of which may be subject to regulations. Marvion uses NFT technology solely to create a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to both tangible and intangible media and entertainment assets, which our analysis suggests would functionally fall outside any regulatory perimeter.

More Information about Marvion™️:

About Hybrid DOT (h-DOT)

A h-DOT is an integrated, best in class, digital ownership token (DOT) that contains a smart contract that can execute transactions and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each Hybrid DOT (h-DOT) contains the following:

A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.

Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the h-DOT holder.

Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

For media queries, please contact:

Ms Marsella Cheng

Director, PR

media@Coinllectibles.Art

View original content:

SOURCE Bonanza Goldfields Corp.