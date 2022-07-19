KORE Software Announces Acquisition of Sports Alliance

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE Software is pleased to announce the acquisition of London-based, fan data management, and digital marketing solutions provider, Sports Alliance. This acquisition marks an expansion for KORE in the EMEA market, inheriting more than 140 clients and strengthening its position as the global leader of engagement marketing solutions. This acquisition represents continued expansion for KORE Software, after recently acquiring SSB's professional sports business and leading AI-powered social and digital analytics platform, Hookit, in February 2022.

KORE Software has acquired Sports Alliance, expanding it's global footprint and growing its customer base.

With more than 20 years of evolving and customizing fan data solutions for professional sports brands, the Sports Alliance platform helps marketing teams' access, interpret, and activate on their data faster, while inspiring new campaign and engagement ideas with AI-driven insights. From loyalty program integration, and email marketing or full Omni-channel orchestrations, to single sign-on, and contact management for privacy and detailed transactions, Sports Alliance's platform unifies all fan data in one, easy-to-use interface where sport marketers can create unique fan experiences that deepen loyalty and improve efficiency for any brand. By adding Sports Alliance to the KORE Software portfolio, KORE will not only dramatically expand its global footprint, but be able to provide new features and functionality to its clients.

The new partnership between KORE Software and Sports Alliance strengthens and expands best-in-class sponsorship, ticketing, fan engagement, and data analytics solutions from a single-source for their combined 1,000+ sport and entertainment organizations and top global brand clients. With overlapping clients across the Premier League, NFL and more, KORE Software will now be able to provide even more solutions for its clients. Marketing, partnership, and operational teams will all benefit from the time and cost saving solutions now offered in this robust product suite.

Anthony Khan, CEO of Sports Alliance "We are excited to be joining the KORE Software family, with a shared company ethos and true business alignment, KORE is the perfect fit for Sports Alliance. Over the last two decades, Sports Alliance has achieved a dominant position serving European clubs, leagues, and associations. As part of the definitive global leader in the provision of data and marketing software to sports and entertainment organizations, the growth opportunities are astounding."

KORE Software is passionate about partnerships and creating solutions to help sports, entertainment and brand partners effectively manage, measure, and optimize their own partnerships and fan relationships. The addition of Sports Alliance will also provide more General Data Protection Regulation's (GDPR) support to global brands and organizations, helping them to remain focused on partnerships, ideation, and strategy.

"By bringing Sports Alliance into the KORE portfolio, we are expanding our global footprint and capabilities, '' said KORE Software CEO, Jason Fletcher. "This marriage bolsters KORE's position as the most extensive provider of engagement marketing solutions across the sports and entertainment marketplace. We are excited for what we can continue to achieve together. "

KORE Software

KORE Software is the global leader in engagement marketing solutions. Over 900 brands, venues, and sports organizations trust KORE's tools and platform as a source of truth that drives smarter partnership decisions and deepens connections with their audiences. Through Sponsorship Management and Evaluation, Ticketing & Fan Engagement, and Data Management & Analytics, KORE's two-sided network unites corporate sponsors, sponsorship properties, and their fans with solutions that accelerate and inform an organization's ability to act. This allows teams to enhance the fan experience, maximize returns, and spend time where it matters. Learn more at KORESoftware.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Sports Alliance

Founded in London UK in 2002, Sports Alliance serves over 140 sports brands across the UK, Europe and the Americas. Sports Alliance helps rights-holders use data, technology, analysis and marketing insight to enhance fan experience and revenue generation. Sports Alliance provides end-to-end fan relationship management tools and solutions in Marketing & CRM, Digital, Loyalty and Commercial. Our mission is to personalize sport for every individual fan, current and future. Read more about Sports Alliance at www.sportsalliance.com/us/ or visit the Linkedin page .

