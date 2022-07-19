Liper announces the rebranding and launch of TongueGym, the world's first patented tongue exercise product

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liper has announced the launch of TongueGym, formerly known as the Liper Device, the world's first patented at-home tongue exercise product. Designed for users of all ages, TongueGym is meant to provide assistance, easement and enjoyment to those performing tongue exercises.

Manufactured from BPA-free material, the TongueGym is ergonomically shaped to fit the mouths of infants and adults alike. According to Liper executives, it offers several distinct advantages over traditional finger-exercise techniques.

"The response from parents worldwide has surpassed expectations," says company founder and CTO, Dr. Eyal Botzer, DMD, a specialist in neonatal dental and oral anomalies, Director of Pediatric Dentistry at the Tel Aviv Medical Center and co-founder of the IATP. "Many parents had almost given up their exercise regimens, and the TongueGym changed that, transforming tongue stretches time into a special bonding experience with their infants. The ease, comfort and efficiency TongueGym offers means their babies are finally doing the stretches so crucial to their future health and wellbeing, while the hygienic nature of the product increases their feelings of security."

Equally geared toward adult users, the product offers several advantages, says company CEO Eli Drapisz: "TongueGym is so light, small and highly portable, it enables adults to perform their exercise regimens on the go, whether in transit, at work, or in any other location." Adds Drapisz, "It's also easy to order the TongueGym from Liper's website, and have it delivered anywhere in the world."

The TongueGym's unique double-tipped head allows it to be used for a variety of exercises. The tips are designed to fit the under-tongue anatomy, for use with flexibility exercises, while if placed on top of the tongue, they can be used by adults for strengthening exercises.

The TongueGym was initially conceived by Botzer as a way to break the paradigm that tongue exercises are difficult, unpleasant and unsanitary. He led his R&D team for years to create the TongueGym - a handle-free tool that slips easily onto the user's finger, lengthening their reach beyond the tips of their fingers to allow better control, accuracy and efficiency of movement.

Today, tens of thousands have benefited from TongueGym and with the new rebranding, the company intends to grow that number exponentially.

TongueGym - the exciting new alternative to performing tongue strengthening and conditioning exercises that tens of thousands already use.

TongueGym turns what was once an unpleasant chore of using their fingers to help their infants do tongue stretching exercises into a special bonding experience.

