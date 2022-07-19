Tackle.io Furthers Strategic Partnership with Microsoft to Help Independent Software Vendors Accelerate Revenue Growth Through Microsoft Commercial Marketplace

Partnership will enable ISVs to list, sell, and scale through commercial marketplace and access Microsoft's customers and salesforce

BOISE, Idaho, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tackle.io , a software company dedicated to helping ISVs launch, grow, and scale digital routes to revenue through the clouds, has entered a strategic partnership with Microsoft to simplify how independent software vendors (ISVs) scale revenue through the Microsoft commercial marketplace, which includes the storefronts Azure Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource.

(PRNewsfoto/Tackle.io) (PRNewswire)

Today's B2B customers want to spend less time with suppliers . Cloud Marketplaces are becoming part of the solution to enable buyers to buy seamlessly and 83% of buyers in Tackle's 2021 State of Cloud Marketplaces Report say they are "likely or very likely" to purchase via the Cloud Marketplaces.

For B2B software sellers, commercial marketplace provides access to cloud consumption budgets and streamlines the buying process to accelerate software purchases, helping them grow their business FAST. Through commercial marketplace, ISVs have immediate access to sell directly to millions of Microsoft customers through its storefronts and in-product experiences—like Microsoft Teams with 270M monthly active users and Azure that's used by 95% of the Fortune 500—as well as sell through over 90,000 partners in the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider program and activate a global salesforce of over 35,000. The Tackle-Microsoft partnership will accelerate the ISV's success with the commercial marketplace and unlock new sales and go-to-market channels.

"Buyers want to engage more digitally than ever before, and ISVs are looking for new ways to sell that address those expectations," said John Jahnke, CEO at Tackle. "The Microsoft commercial marketplace offers solutions for sellers to meet their buyers where and how they want to buy. We have partnered with Microsoft since 2019 and are thrilled to evolve our relationship to enable continued platform innovation and help ISVs to scale their revenue with the commercial marketplace."

Tackle's no code platform for Microsoft's commercial marketplace allows sellers to launch, immediately sell, and grow with tools to manage a scaling Cloud Marketplace business. Tackle is working with Microsoft to allow for programmatic delivery of offers to the commercial marketplace via Tackle, unlocking seamless scale for large sellers. Today, Tackle is also announcing its Early Access Program for Tackle Offers to enable commercial marketplace publishers to streamline their direct selling motion through marketplace transactions and fulfillment.

"Tackle's Cloud Marketplace Platform has powered many top-selling ISVs to accelerate and operationalize revenue generation through Microsoft commercial marketplace," said Charlotte Yarkoni, President, Commerce and Ecosystems at Microsoft. "Tackle's continued investment in innovation and expertise in Microsoft, our programs, and our ecosystem makes them a great partner for any software company looking to establish a cloud go-to-market motion, including a scaling marketplace business, with Microsoft."

Gartner has predicted that enterprise software is a roughly $505B market and Forrester estimates more than 17% of that spend will flow to Marketplaces by 2023. At Tackle, we expect Cloud Marketplaces to exceed $10 billion in throughput by the end of 2023 and $50 billion by the end of 2025.

"Cloud marketplaces are key to our growth strategy," said Harrison Johnson, Head of Technology Partnerships at Starburst . "Tackle helped us tap into the potential Microsoft commercial marketplace brings to software sellers by enabling us to launch faster, streamline seller workflows, and ultimately scale revenue through the clouds."

For more information about Tackle, visit tackle.io .

About Tackle

Tackle enables software companies to accelerate and operationalize a Cloud Go-to-Market through the use of AWS Marketplace, Microsoft Azure Marketplace and AppSource, Google Cloud Marketplace, and Red Hat Marketplace, without the need for significant engineering resources. Our Cloud Marketplace Platform and our team come together to help our more than 450 customers build, grow, and scale their businesses through the clouds, including DataStax, Fivetran, F5, HashiCorp, Nasuni, Starburst, and Veeam Software.

Media Contact

BLASTmedia for Tackle

tackle.io@blastmedia.com

317.806.1900

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tackle.io