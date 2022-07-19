Unplug and Reconnect with Friends and Loved Ones Through SingapoReunions

Newly Launched Tourism Campaign by the Singapore Tourism Board in Partnership with Award-Winning Hotels, to Feature Special Reunion-Themed Packages, Available July 19

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of the world being connected primarily through technology; Singapore is excited to invite guests to reunite with one another or finally meet for the first time. Already having the reputation as one of the safest and most accessible locations to travel to, starting July, Singapore Tourism Board is putting the island nation forward as a central destination for friend and family reunions through incredible, limited-time SingapoReunions Offers. Participating resorts and hotels, located in Singapore and on Sentosa Island, aim to make group travel seamless by providing great deals with accommodations conducive to large parties. The packages also come with dining perks and a variety of activities for families, adventurers, nature-lovers, spa-goers, foodies, and city explorers alike. The campaign aims to encourage travelers to reimagine their next trip to Singapore and embark on new adventures.

"With many of us not getting to see our loved ones or meet new friends in person these last few years, Singapore is the perfect place for everyone to unplug from technology and reconnect on a human level," said Rachel Loh, Senior Vice President at Singapore Tourism Board, Americas. "With travel restrictions lifted, dozens of reimagined attractions and experiences, and incredible packages offered, there's never been a better time to meet and vacation in Singapore with your friends and loved ones."

Wellness

For those prioritizing balance and restoration, experience the breadth of Singapore's wellness offerings that blend tradition with innovation. Begin your healing journey at Oasia Resort Sentosa , which offers an array of complimentary wellness and mindful activities, and the first Oasia Spa that offers grooming services and a meditation lounge or visit PARKORYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay which brings out the balance in every stay. Get set to refresh and recharge within the hotel's iconic indoor gardens, outdoor mineral pool, St Gregory spa treatments, and farm-to-table experiences from its extensive Urban Farm.

Entertainment

After the last few years full of online shopping, food delivery, and live streaming, leave the technology behind and experience Singapore's reputation as a premier destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Located in Singapore's Central Business District, Oasia Hotel Downtown with its striking silhouette covered by a vertical lush green facade sits surrounded by award-winning restaurants, superior shopping, and world-class entertainment and nightlife. For the more food and beverage focused, The Clan Hotel offers local experiences such as a Brewery Tour and Culinary Class, while Pan Pacific Singapore offers panoramic views of Singapore's magnificent Marina Bay skyline, with a selection of award-winning dining options, fun family-focused experiences, and direct connects to neighboring complexes such as Marina Square and Suntec City.

Culture

When culinary and culture on a local level is more your flavor, discover the allurement of Singapore when you explore its more intimate dining experiences and tours. With a variety of elevated boutique hotels enveloped among its charming neighborhoods, live, shop, and eat like locals while experiencing the curious underbelly of Singapore.

With accommodations like AMOY that serve as a tribute to the area's trading past and The Barracks Hotel , once a British artillery outpost, Singapore's heritage and history are just waiting to be explored.

Nature & Sustainability

For the explorers looking to discover the perfect getaway and submerge themselves in Singapore's nature and wildlife, or even contribute to its sustainability, escape the hustle and bustle through an array of accommodations.

Orchard Rendezvous Hotel is the perfect spot to discover Singapore's natural setting, being located a short 5-minute drive away from the famous Singapore Botanic Gardens, the first and only tropical botanic garden on UNESCO's World Heritage List while PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering offers an unforgettable stay in Singapore's renowned hotel-in-a-garden. Seamlessly blending ecofriendly technology with a nature-focused aesthetic, this green getaway neighbors the bustling Chinatown district in the center of the city, completing your bucket list in this city in Nature.

If the beach is more your style, take advantage of Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa 's private balconies and vast views of the South China Sea, as it's the only beachfront resort in Singapore – promising fun in the sun and sand for all.

For more details on SingapoReunions, visit the following:

SingapoReunion packages are available now through the end of December 2022. Further hotel partners are expected to sign on in the coming months with additional packages to be announced soon.

About the Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore's key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions.

Pan Pacific Hotels Group

Pan Pacific Hotels Group is a member of Singapore-listed UOL Group Limited, one of Asia's most established hotel and property companies with an outstanding portfolio of investment and development properties. Based in Singapore, Pan Pacific Hotels Group owns and/or manages close to 50 hotels, resorts and serviced suites including those under development in 31 cities across Asia, Oceania, North America and Europe.

Voted "Best Regional Hotel Chain" by readers in Asia from 2017 to 2021, Pan Pacific Hotels Group comprises three brands: "Pan Pacific", PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL. Sincerity is the hallmark of Pan Pacific Hotels Group. The Group is known to its guests, partners, associates and owners for its sincerity in people and the sense of confidence which alleviates the stresses of today's complex world.

About Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa, Singapore

A tropical playground awaits at Singapore's only beachfront resort. The five-star resort offers 454 deluxe guestrooms and suites, featuring alluring views of the tropical landscaped gardens, pools or sea. Diners will enjoy a seaside dining experience at its restaurants with cuisines from around the world. There is a wide range of family-friendly facilities including a sea-sports center, a kid's club with activities for children of all ages, a children's pool complete with water slides and splash pads, and Nestopia, an open-air play space featuring the longest slides on Sentosa. Couples and friends can get their dose of sun, sand, and sea at the private beach and ramp up the fun with sea sports activities including kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and pedal boating, or chill out at our majestic pool to relish island vibes and rejuvenate over delicious fare.

About Far East Hospitality

Far East Hospitality Holdings Pte Ltd (Far East Hospitality) is an international hospitality owner and operator with a diverse portfolio of 10 unique and complementary brands of hotels, serviced residences and apartment hotels, including Oasia, Quincy, Rendezvous, Village, Far East Collection, A by Adina, Adina Hotels, Vibe Hotels, Travelodge Hotels and Collection by TFE Hotels.

Far East Hospitality owns more than 10 hospitality assets and operates a combined portfolio of close to 16,500 rooms under its management across over 95 hotels and serviced residences in nine countries – Australia, Austria, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand and Singapore, with more in its development pipeline. In 2020, the group ranked amongst the top 100 hotel companies by HotelsMag.

Far East Hospitality is a 70-30 joint venture formed in 2013 between Far East Orchard Limited (a listed company under Far East Organization) and The Straits Trading Company Limited. In the same year, Far East Hospitality, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Far East Hospitality Investments (Australia) Pte Ltd, completed a 50-50 joint venture with Australia's Toga Group to form Toga Far East Hotels (TFE Hotels).

About Oasia brand by Far East Hospitality

The Oasia brand by Far East Hospitality epitomises a restorative respite that inspires and empowers guests to journey well: Guests can Refresh themselves by resting in a comfortable and rejuvenating environment; they can Refuel by partaking of nourishing meals; and they can Recharge by indulging in one of the many opportunities to unwind and invigorate the mind and body.

Reflecting the best of Singapore-inspired hospitality, Oasia is elegant and calm, yet empowering. Conceived with the wellness of guests in mind, the restful ambience is complemented by thoughtful, subtle yet attentive hospitality that soothes all the sense. Oasia is the destination of choice for astute business and leisure travellers who seek wellness within the comfort and familiarity of a city.

About The Clan Hotel by Far East Hospitality

The Clan Hotel is part of Far East Hospitality Holdings Pte Ltd (Far East Hospitality)'s diverse portfolio of unique and complementary brands of hotels, serviced residences and apartment hotels. Offering a bold and unorthodox take on traditional Asian hospitality while deeply rooted in Asian values, The Clan Hotel is a modern luxury hotel brand that invites guests to uncover fresh discoveries, experience the unexpected levels of hospitality and to unwind with the like-minded.

The Clan Hotel Singapore is the first property to launch under the brand, offering Singapore-inspired hospitality with the comforts and conveniences of a modern luxury hotel, as well as personalised services provided by their in-house advisors, also known as The Clan Keepers*.

*Only available for MASTER Series guests

