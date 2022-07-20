Alfa Laval AB (publ) Interim report April 1 - June 30, 2022

LUND, Sweden, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Record high order intake

Record high order intake of SEK 14.4 billion with continued strong demand in most end-markets.

Organic sales growth of 9 percent despite supply chain challenges.

Stable adjusted EBITA margin of 16.5 percent.

Cash flow negatively impacted by volume growth and inventory build-up.

Summary

Second quarter

Order intake increased by 10 percent* to SEK 14,421 (12,183) million.

Net sales increased by 10 percent* to SEK 11,852 (9,975) million.

Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 1,959 (1,738) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin**: 16.5 (17.4) percent.

Result after financial items: SEK 1,576 (1,231) million.

Net income: SEK 1,152 (985) million.

Earnings per share: SEK 2.75 (2.32).

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 192 (1,421) million.

Impact on adjusted EBITA of foreign exchange effects: SEK 90 (-30) million.

Impact on result after financial items of comparison distortion items: SEK - (-204) million.

First six months

Order intake increased by 16 percent* to SEK 27,676 (22,387) million.

Net sales increased by 11 percent* to SEK 22,467 (18,944) million.

Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 3,775 (3,268) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin**: 16.8 (17.3) percent.

Result after financial items: SEK 2,836 (2,714) million.

Net income: SEK 2,084 (2,097) million.

Earnings per share: SEK 4.97 (4.96).

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 959 (2,384) million.

Impact on adjusted EBITA of foreign exchange effects: SEK 130 (-100) million.

Impact on result after financial items of comparison distortion items: SEK -327 (-192) million.

Return on capital employed (%) **: 19.1 (18.0).

Net debt to EBITDA, times **: 1.09 (1.14).

* Excluding currency effects. ** Alternative performance measures.

Outlook for the third quarter

"We expect demand in the third quarter to be somewhat lower than in the second quarter."

Earlier published outlook (April 26, 2022): "We expect demand in the second quarter to be somewhat lower than in the first quarter."

The Q2 2022 report has not been subject to review by the company's auditors.

This information is information that Alfa Laval AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at CET 7.30 on July 20, 2022.

