Former DC Attorney Launches Indie Online Boutique

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former practicing DC attorney Natalie Zink has embarked on her next chapter: the launch of an online indie clothing store called Wild Gardenia Boutique. Based in the DC and Northern Virginia area, the boutique features a collection of indie women's clothing and indie accessories that fashion-minded consumers will love. The indie boutique aims to cater to all women and is size inclusive.

The online boutique offers a compelling take on the traditional ecommerce experience. Wild Gardenia's website highlights how women can incorporate unique pieces into their existing wardrobe, offering suggestions on how to curate inspired looks for brunch, dates, vacations, and more.

"I desired to create a boutique that catered to women like me, relatively young urban professionals who like exploring new places and people," says 30-year-old Zink. "I want to introduce women to statement pieces that they can combine with items already in their wardrobes. I like mixing classic timeless pieces and items with a bit of a twist."

A suite of woman-owned, artisanal brands (among others) make up the boutique's current collection. Shoppers will find beloved brands such as Pinch, Pink Harley, and Jessie Zhao on the site. The owner's favorite piece in the collection is the Daisy Buchanan Romper—shoppers simply must check it out.

Zink, who holds a master's degree in Arabic, left her attorney position in the wake of the pandemic. The uncertainty of COVID inspired the founder to pivot in her career and pursue her true passion: building an online indie boutique that could serve as a creative outlet for herself and women across the region. Based in Washington, DC, the founder will soon relocate to Fairfax, Virginia, where she will continue building her first venture.

"I wanted to create something with my own two hands," says Zink. "I have always loved clothing and used it as a way to express myself. During the pandemic, I realized how much I missed getting dressed up to go to the office or meet up with friends. Wild Gardenia aims to provide women with the ability to express themselves comfortably through fashion and dress in a way that celebrates everyday life."

Women can visit Wild Gardenia Boutique to find inspiration in the way they dress. Through her online store, Zink encourages women like her to be bold, take chances, and live the life they envision.

Wild Gardenia Boutique is an online indie boutique based in the Washington, DC and Northern Virginia area. The site offers a curated collection of women-owned, artisanal brands—balancing fun and practicality, while underscoring the idea that clothing and accessories should be seamless, comfortable, and inspiring.

