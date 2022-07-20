iCIMS Introduces Enhanced Labor Market Data and Advisory Offerings

New program empowers businesses to accelerate talent strategies using rich market insights from iCIMS' platform data

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the talent cloud company, today announced the launch of iCIMS Insights+ and iCIMS Insights Advisor subscription programs to provide a deeper look into industry trends, real-time changes in the labor market and opportunities to connect with the greater talent community.

The new programs build on the success of the company's leading labor market industry data program, iCIMS Insights, which provides an exclusive look into the latest labor market activity and trends through globally recognized research and monthly reports. The data is drawn from iCIMS' proprietary database of employer and job seeker activity from more than 4,000 customers and hundreds of millions of data points across job openings, job applications and hires, and has been featured in The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.

iCIMS Insights+ is available to iCIMS customers and provides exclusive access to:

Industry deep dives on the metrics that matter the most to talent and business leaders in health services, finance, manufacturing, education, retail trade, technology and more.

Research findings and thought leadership reports from leaders in talent advisory, mobility, and acquisition to get a closer look at real-time changes in the labor market.

Briefing think tanks and community events for talent leaders to network, engage on talent strategies, and harness iCIMS best practices.

iCIMS Insights Advisor takes it a step further and delivers one-on-one consulting, including:

Custom analysis of a customer's iCIMS Talent Cloud platform with personalized recommendations and business considerations to help improve talent outcomes.

Advisory sessions to help customers improve talent and mobility strategies based on specific business models and needs.

The new iCIMS Insights+ and iCIMS Insights Advisor offerings are now available.

Hear from talent experts and more about iCIMS and its industry data offerings at the third annual INSPIRE global conference. Registration is open for the award-winning event on Nov. 17 with a live streaming experience and a limited in-person audience in Santa Monica, Calif. iCIMS is also accepting nominations for its 2022 Innovator Awards program, recognizing talent leaders who are innovating and helping to create change. Winners will be recognized at this year's conference.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100, that collectively employ more than 34 million people around the world. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

