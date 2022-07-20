New Industry Report from Texthelp Addresses Need for Inclusion in K-12 Education

Highlights Issues of Access, Equity, and the Importance of Recognizing the Unique Learning Needs of All Students

WOBURN, Mass., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texthelp , a global leader in literacy and digital learning tools for education, today released a new industry report, " Inclusion: The Key to the Future of Education ". Texthelp's Founder and CEO, Martin McKay, authored the paper and shares his viewpoint on the importance of creating and maintaining inclusive learning environments for all students.

The 53 million K-12 students in U.S. schools today are more diverse than ever before. We understand that the way each student learns and communicates is diverse, too. As a result of the pandemic, the use of technology has been pushed into the mainstream. Teachers have experienced how digital tools that leverage Universal Design for Learning (UDL) principles can help remove barriers and support different ways of learning.

UDL minimizes barriers and maximizes learning for all students. It begins with the idea that every learner is different with strengths and weaknesses. Providing all students with access to digital tools, especially those built using UDL, is the future of inclusive education. UDL tools benefit all students, with and without learning disabilities, and normalize the use of digital tools for better learning and comprehension in the classroom.

"It is critical that we create an inclusive learning environment for all students and support their different learning needs and preferences," said McKay. "Edtech tools that are designed to create an inclusive playing field provide us with the opportunity to meet the needs of all learners."

The pandemic disruption left in its wake both expected and unexpected consequences in K-12 education, leaving many challenges to overcome. However, it has also created an unprecedented opportunity for education leaders to reassess standard practices. Educators have realized that digital learning tools offer new possibilities for learning. They create the potential to create a more accessible and supportive learning environment for all students. Technologies that are built with UDL principles in mind and are used widely across the student body act as tools for collaboration, expression, and productivity. These tools can promote a more inclusive classroom environment and create better learning outcomes for all students. With an eye toward the future, we can prepare for new education realities and learning environments.

"We understand that technology can never replace teachers, but it can remove friction from teaching and learning. It can help to create more inclusive learning environments. It can support independent learners, giving them the tools they need to succeed and achieve their full potential," shared McKay.

To learn more about creating an inclusive learning environment for all learners and how UDL plays a significant role in this transformation, download the full report .

About Texthelp

Founded in 1996, the Texthelp Group is a global technology company helping people all over the world to understand and to be understood. It has led the way in creating innovative technology for the education and workplace sectors for the last three decades.

Texthelp believes in a world where difference, disability or language are no longer barriers. It is focused on helping all people learn, understand, and communicate through the use of digital education and accessibility tools.

With over 50 million users worldwide, the Texthelp suite of products includes Read&Write , Equatio® , WriQ® , OrbitNote® , ReachDeck® and FluencyTutor® which work alongside existing platforms such as Microsoft Office and G-suite, enabling them to be integrated quickly into any classroom or workplace with ease.

In 2021, Texthelp acquired the Lingit Group, Wizkids and Don Johnston Inc. By combining capabilities and knowledge across the group, Texthelp can now provide a whole suite of literacy and numeracy support to a greater number of end-users across more geographies. To learn more about Texthelp, visit www.texthelp.com .

