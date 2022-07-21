BBB Accredited Business
HubSpot Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release

Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that it will report its second quarter 2022 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

HubSpot, Inc. logo - www.hubspot.com . (PRNewsfoto/HubSpot)
HubSpot, Inc. logo - www.hubspot.com . (PRNewsfoto/HubSpot)(PRNewswire)

In conjunction with this report, HubSpot will host a conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company's second quarter 2022 financial results and its business outlook.

HubSpot Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call 

When: Thursday, August 4, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Live Call Pre-Registration: Dial-in Link
Webcast: Webcast Link

Replay

Domestic: 1-866-813-9403   
International: +44 204 525 0658
Conference ID: 070988
An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 143,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hubspot-announces-date-of-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-release-301591048.html

SOURCE HubSpot

