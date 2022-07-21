Public Safety Software Provider CivicEye Announces $12.4M Series A Funding Led by Cercano Management

Funds will accelerate market growth at a time when public safety professionals are looking to modernize operations in support of safer communities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CivicEye, a leading provider of cloud-based public safety software used by law enforcement, prosecutors, and courts, announced today a $12.4 million Series A financing led by Cercano Management with participation from Relevance Ventures and a consortium of angel investors. CivicEye will use the funds to expand its operations to meet the increasing demand for its advanced cloud software for communities and law enforcement professionals, helping to save lives and increase public safety.

(PRNewsfoto/CivicEye) (PRNewswire)

CivicEye Announces $12.4M Series A Funding Led by Cercano Management

In 2022, CivicEye launched as a brand (formerly Agisent Technologies) and expanded its product line to include prosecutor case management software, CivicCase, and grew its customer base across the United States. CivicEye's current customers include small to mid-market police agencies, statewide district attorney networks, and fusion centers.

"We're excited to partner with Charlotte-based CivicEye and support its efforts to tackle issues in the public safety market," said Stuart Nagae, Partner at Cercano Management. "The public safety sector has relied on legacy software for too long and needs modern, cloud-based technology. CivicEye's suite of innovative products provides officers and prosecutors access to real-time data, enabling them to make effective decisions and better serve their communities."

"At CivicEye, we believe that data is the future of public safety. Our mission is to digitize and democratize records management to improve community outcomes. We are doing our part to build a world where law enforcement agencies and public safety professionals can access real-time data using cloud software," said Khristian Gutierrez, CEO of CivicEye . " This new funding will help us capitalize on our momentum and continue stamping our place in the market while doubling down on our core products and focusing on communities that the market has largely ignored.

This capital will support the expanded reach of CivicEye's innovative software platform throughout the United States. The Company will also invest in product development to further address the needs of law enforcement, court professionals, judges, and other public safety professionals and help reduce silos across municipal and state governments.

"Law enforcement agencies and prosecutors face a myriad of challenges daily. Their ability to fight crime on the street and in court is impacted by mounds of administrative tasks and a lack of transparent datasharing across departments and other jurisdictions. The CivicEye platform exists to streamline workflows so officers and prosecutors can spend more time on what matters; making this country safer," Gutierrez said.

CivicEye closed its Series A funding under the advisement of Cooley LLP.

About CivicEye

CivicEye provides advanced cloud-based software solutions that support public safety professionals and help save lives. The company combines a deep understanding of law enforcement and public safety with an unrivaled technology platform, bringing robust, easy-to-use solutions to law enforcement, drug control, prosecution, campus police, private security, and fusion centers.

About Cercano Management

Privately held investment management firm working exclusively with ultra-high net worth investors and their family foundations. Headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

About Relevance Ventures

Relevance Ventures is the only Native American privately owned and operated venture capital firm. Relevance Ventures provides strategic venture assistance and guidance to entrepreneurs working to foster harmony while delivering a positive communal impact. With over $115 million under management, the firm focuses on opportunities within the health & wellness and fintech/enterprise software industries. The firm specializes in identifying proven management teams with a solid business plan to bring harmony to an addressable market of at least $1 billion. Relevance Ventures was founded by Cameron and Dean Newton, and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Media Contact:

Shannon McGevna, marketing@civiceye.com Sales

Contact:

Nathan Leatherwood, nathan.leatherwood@civiceye.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CivicEye