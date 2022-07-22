KNAUF INSULATION & MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX BRING MAJOR GLASS RECYCLING INITIATIVE TO NASHVILLE ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICTS

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knauf Insulation, Inc. and Big Machine Music City Grand Prix are leading a glass recycling collection in Nashville's entertainment districts. The glass recycling initiative kicked off July 1 at participating establishments on Broadway and in Midtown and will culminate August 5-7 with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

To date, more than 25,000 bottles have been collected, with the goal of 150,000 by the end of race weekend. Most major Broadway and Midtown establishments are participating, including:

Big Machine Brewery & Distillery

Honkey Tonk Central

Tootsie's Orchid Lounge

Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk and Steakhouse

Luke's 32 Bridge

Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar

Losers Bar & Grill on Broadway

Losers in Midtown

Winners Bar & Grill

Honkey Tonk Central is leading the pack with more than 5,000 bottles collected so far.

"We are very excited that Knauf and Music City Grand Prix has partnered with our bars on Broadway to recycle our glass bottles," said Jeanna Puskar, General Manager of Honkey Tonk Central. "Not only are we providing great entertainment for our guests, but we are helping the planet one bottle at a time."

Recycled glass is picked up throughout the week from each location and delivered to Knauf's local recycling partner, Strategic Materials, Inc.

"People forget that glass isn't trash, it is a very important raw material used in products like fiberglass insulation," said Chris Mahin, Vice President of Sustainability and HSE at Knauf Insulation.

Knauf is heavily invested in improving glass recycling rates given that the company uses 500 million pounds of recycled glass in its manufacturing process annually. In addition to diverting 50 tons of recycled glass from landfills every hour, the use of this type of recyclable has additional environmental benefits including lowering the amount of energy necessary for manufacturing and decreasing the amount of raw minerals needed to be mined.

"We know our hometown of Nashville appreciates Knauf putting its values into action through an impactful program that will take glass out of our landfills and transform them into environmentally-friendly building products," said Big Machine Music City Grand Prix CEO, Matt Crews.

For the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, that attracted more than 110,000 guests over three days in last year's inaugural event, Knauf Insulation will be recycling glass on the Nissan Stadium campus throughout race weekend.

ABOUT BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will visit Nashville Aug. 5-7 for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 17-race season. The three-day festival of racing and music also will include Indy Lights, GT America, Trans Am, Stadium SUPER Trucks and Vintage Indy. The musical entertainment is highlighted by nightly on-site concerts featuring prominent artists led by Tim McGraw on Saturday, Aug. 6, and Carly Pearce and Brantley Gilbert for the Grand Ole Prix show on Sunday, Aug. 7. For ticket and event information, please visit www.musiccitygp.com.

ABOUT KNAUF INSULATION

Knauf Insulation North American is part of Knauf Group, a family-owned global manufacturer of building materials based in Iphofen, Germany. Knauf leverages the expertise of over 35,000 employees across 250 production facilities in 86 countries to generate revenue of $12 Billion. In North America, Knauf Insulation is a leading manufacturer of thermal and acoustical fiberglass insulation for residential, commercial, industrial, OEM and metal building applications. Knauf's mission is to challenge conventional thinking and create innovative solutions that shape the way we live and build in the future, with care for the people who make them, the people who use them and the world we all depend on. For more information, visit www.knaufnorthamerica.com.

