DENTSPLY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. - XRAY

NEW ORLEANS, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until August 1, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NasdaqGS: XRAY), if they purchased the Company's shares between June 9, 2021 and May 9, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Dentsply and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-xray/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by August 1, 2022 .

About the Lawsuit

Dentsply and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On April 19, 2022, the Company disclosed the sudden termination of CEO Donald Casey "effective immediately." On this news, shares of Dentsply fell by $6.52 per share, or 13%, from $48.72 per share to $42.20 per share. Then, on May 10, 2022, the Company disclosed an ongoing investigation by the Audit and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors, outside counsel and a forensic accounting firm into whether "former and current members of senior management" used improper means to achieve executive compensation goals and other matters relating to financial reporting, which resulted in the Company being unable to timely file its Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. On this news, shares of Dentsply fell by $2.87 per share, or 7%, from $39.25 per share to $36.38 per share.

The case is City of Miami General Employees' & Sanitation Employees' Retirement Trust v. Casey, Jr., No. 2:22-cv-02371.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

