American Diabetes Association Focuses on Prevention of Kidney Disease through Collaboration with DaVita

ARLINGTON, Va. and DENVER, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Diabetes Association® (ADA), along with DaVita, are excited to announce the launch of an interactive digital experience aimed at helping those living with diabetes prevent and manage kidney disease. Diabetes affects one in seven adults in the U.S.—and is the number one cause of chronic kidney disease (CKD). Committed to providing the education and resources needed to combat diabetes-related health complications, the ADA recently launched a new kidney care education section under Living with Diabetes on its website.

"Understanding the connection between diabetes and kidney health is a critical first step to preventing and managing diabetes-related kidney problems," said Dr. Robert Gabbay, chief scientific and medical officer for the ADA. "ADA is proud to announce that DaVita is a national sponsor of Living With Diabetes: Kidney Care. We created this interactive, online experience to meet people wherever they are on their diabetes care journey, and empower them with information that's targeted to their specific needs."

Visitors to the site will find advice and guidance aimed at helping to prevent kidney disease for individuals recently diagnosed with diabetes, as well as resources like:

Kidney Smart ® classes – an award-winning, interactive community and virtual education program available at no cost

Kidney-friendly recipes, meal plans, and eating tips

Helpful ideas for engaging with their physicians

Because CKD is defined by stages, the site also offers insight and information about how people already diagnosed with both diabetes and kidney disease can manage their health at different stages of CKD.

"Sixty percent of people living with kidney failure have diabetes," says Dr. Jeff Giullian, chief medical officer for DaVita. "Educating individuals about the link between these two diseases can be a key component of managing kidney care and preventing kidney failure. We're thrilled to work with the ADA to help connect this audience with crucial information that can help people enjoy healthier lives, without the need for kidney transplantation or dialysis."

The website aims to provide individuals living with diabetes, small steps they can take that could have a larger, positive impact on their overall health and help to reduce their risk of developing kidney disease. To learn more, visit Diabetes.org/living-with-diabetes.

