Argosy Private Equity Closes Sixth Fund at $422 million

WAYNE, Pa., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Argosy Private Equity ("Argosy"), a lower middle market-focused private equity firm, announces the final closing of Argosy Investment Partners VI, L.P (and its parallel fund, together "Argosy VI") at $422 million.

"This is an exciting milestone for Argosy. We are grateful for the continued support of our existing investors and for the strong interest we received from new investors, which allowed us to exceed our target fund size for Argosy VI by more than 20%," said Sarah Busch, Head of Investor Relations.

Argosy VI will continue to build on Argosy's 30-year track record of investing in U.S. based companies with motivated management teams, sustainable competitive advantages, and strong growth potential. Consistent with Argosy V, Argosy VI will focus on making control investments in niche manufacturing and business-to-business service companies with $20 to $100 million of revenue and $3 to $10 million of EBITDA.

"Argosy's brand has been built upon being disciplined investors in the lower middle market and we continue to believe in the opportunity it has to offer," said Michael Bailey, Partner. "Argosy VI will continue to execute the strategy we have built over the past three decades, and we look forward to working with the management teams we will partner with throughout Argosy VI."

With a team of 22 professionals, Argosy has invested in over 125 companies since its founding and can execute deals of varied sizes through an extensive network of partners, including senior lenders, mezzanine debt providers and equity co-investors.

"Over the last 30 years, we have developed several key differentiators that will allow us to continue executing our proven strategy," said Steve Morgenthal, Managing Director. "This includes our experienced team, a robust deal sourcing capability, a strong focus on risk mitigation, and Argosy's VAM™ – our Value Acceleration Methodology. Driven by our four full-time internal operating partners, VAM™ enables us to help our portfolio companies' leadership teams grow and professionalize their lower middle market businesses."

About Argosy Private Equity

Argosy Private Equity, founded in 1990, specializes in providing capital and operating and financial expertise to lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. Argosy partners with motivated management teams to invest in companies with sustainable competitive advantages and attractive growth prospects. Argosy Private Equity is a division of Argosy Capital Group, Inc. ("Argosy Capital") together with Argosy Real Estate Partners, Argosy Credit Partners, Argosy Strategic Partners and Argosy Healthcare Partners. Argosy Capital is a Registered Investment Adviser with approximately $2.7 billion of assets under management. All of the Argosy Capital funds focus on lower middle market investment strategies.

