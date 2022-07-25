GENESIS ANNOUNCES 2023 G90 PRIORITY ONE PROGRAM

Priority One, a personalized G90 purchase experience, now open to U.S. clients via www.genesis.com

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis Motor America announced the continuation of its Priority One program, featuring the upcoming 2023 G90 flagship sedan. Customers may now express interest in Priority One by visiting www.genesis.com and providing their contact information. Priority One members will be contacted and may submit a $1,000 refundable deposit to secure their place among the first to purchase the new 2023 G90. The program delivers a personalized shopping experience curated by a dedicated concierge agent. Priority One members will receive updates throughout the process and will ultimately be connected with their Genesis retailer of choice.

"With its inclusion in the Genesis Priority One program, the 2023 G90 will offer the latest technologies and in-vehicle comfort amenities matched with a tailored purchase experience." said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Genesis puts the customer at the center of every decision we make, and the continuation of Priority One with G90 renews that commitment."

Genesis Priority One launched in April 2022 to curate a personalized purchase experience for clients of the brand's first electric model, GV60. Following its initial success, the program now continues with G90, available for a limited time while quantities last. Submitting a request through Priority One is not a vehicle order or purchase and does not guarantee availability of the vehicle, the requested configuration and package options (including price), or delivery or the ultimate sale of the requested vehicle. More details on customer deliveries of the 2023 G90 will be made available later this summer.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including G70, G80, and G90 sedans, along with GV60, GV70, and GV80 SUVs — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification, starting with its Electrified G80 and GV60 electric models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

