The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Discover Financial Services (DFS) on Behalf of Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Discover Financial Services ("Discover" or the "Company") (NYSE: DFS) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 20, 2022, Discover announced that, due to an internal investigation into compliance practices at its student loan servicing business, the Company was suspending its share buyback program.

On this news, Discover's stock fell $9.80, or 8.9%, to close at $100 per share on July 21, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Discover securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.

