Adaptation Financial Advisors, Inc. Announces the Addition of a Director of Operations

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptation Financial welcomed Jennifer Johnson onto the team Monday, July 25th, 2022.

Johnson will be working in the Adaptation headquarters based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and, is launching her journey by joining CEO and Founder, Alan Niemann on a trip to the Ohio branch for her first week.

ABOUT JENNIFER JOHNSON :

Johnson is bringing over 15 years of professional experience spanning across operations management, human resources, accounting, and process improvement implementations.

Johnson's background in human resources and as an accounting professional have provided her with an innate understanding of the business at its core to identify areas for improvement and how to position talent where they can be most effective.

To elevate her qualifications, Johnson earned her MBA and the Senior Professional Human Resources (SPHR) certification.

Johnson prides herself in her core strengths being revealing potential opportunities, overcoming challenges, and understanding the needs of the people attached to the brand. Success at the business level has followed Jennifer through her instinct for what influences, drives, and inspires others. This success is displayed through streamlined processes, controlled costs, improved retention rates, positive company-wide morale, and long-term growth.

Johnson maintains a singular truth – this is her professional passion revolving around engagement - whether it be with employees, clients, cross-departmental partners, or the community. Her first day proves this truth through her willingness to go straight to work and beginning journey with us at our Ohio branch.

ABOUT ADAPTATION FINANCIAL:

Adaptation Financial, Inc is a Hybrid Independent Registered Investment Advisory firm with over $750MM of client assets under management. The firm currently has 6 office locations across 3 states and caters to individual investors. Securities are offered through Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research Inc., a broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services are through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Financial planning services are through Adaptation Financial Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Cambridge and Adaptation Financial Advisors are not affiliated.

Visit www.adaptfa.com or call 800-522-8727 to connect with an advisor in your area.

