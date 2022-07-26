Monroe® Releases New Part Numbers in July, Including Quick-Strut® Assemblies, Magnum® Strut Assemblies, New Monroe Intelligent Suspension RideSense™ Shocks and Struts, and More

New Part Numbers Now Available for Passenger Cars, Trucks Across Monroe's Product Offerings

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monroe® shocks and struts, a leading global brand from Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) DRiV Motorparts group, has introduced new part numbers for its Quick-Strut® assemblies, OESpectrum® shocks and struts, Magnum® strut assemblies, new Monroe Intelligent Suspension RideSense™ shocks and struts, and Reflex® shocks. With this July release, Monroe's product coverage expands by more than 6.5 million vehicles in operation (VIO), offering parts for passenger vehicles and light trucks.

Monroe July NNA Bulletin (PRNewswire)

Now available for more than 1.4 million VIO, Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies utilize vehicle-specific designs that are durability-tested to meet or exceed OE structural quality standards and durability requirements. The application-specific coil springs, constructed of high-quality SAE, US-grade steel, provide strength and durability, and either meet or exceed OE standards for spring performance. Each Quick-Strut assembly also features strut rods engineered to bend up to 15mm with no cracking or fracturing for superior ride handling and control. A protective coating throughout resists rust and corrosion for longer wear, even under severe weather conditions. Quick-Strut coverage in the US and Canada is now available for the 2021 Honda Civic sedan and 2020-2016 Civic sedan and coupe (excluding Type-R Touring and Si; Monroe part #173081R (front right) and #173081L (front left)).

13 new part numbers are also available for Monroe OESpectrum shocks and struts, covering 17 domestic and 69 import applications. OESpectrum shocks and struts are equipped with premium technology specific to the application with either Twin Technology Active Control System™ to isolate noise, vibration and harshness while providing exceptional control under most driving conditions; or monotube technology for improved performance and stability designed for vehicles that were originally equipped with monotube shock absorbers. OESpectrum Monotube shocks coverage is now available for the 2014-2003 Volvo XC90 (excluding self-leveling suspension; Monroe part #39144, rear).

Monroe OESpectrum struts are also new for 2022-2014 Jeep Cherokee AWD models (excluding off-road packages, TrailHawk and 75th Anniversary models; Monroe part #73125 (front right) and #73126 (front left)).

Designed for performance to meet the demands of today's high-mileage, heavy-load and frequent-start-stop light commercial fleet vehicles, Monroe Magnum strut assemblies have a PTFE-coated bearing to protect the rod and reduce damage to the seal, providing owners with increased durability and extended service life. A variable rate coil spring maintains ride height under various loading conditions, while premium, vehicle-specific technology automatically adjusts to absorb road impacts while minimizing weight transfer and roll-and-dive. Two new part numbers are available for 24 domestic applications, including 2021-2014 Ram ProMaster 1500/2500/3500 (Monroe part #153007L (front left) and #153007R (front right).

New from Monroe is the Monroe Intelligent Suspension RideSense line of shocks and struts. Designed specifically for luxury European vehicles equipped with electronic suspensions, Monroe Intelligent Suspension RideSense is engineered as a direct replacement for OE shocks, matching their design for an easy, "plug and play" installation and a customizable driving experience. Featuring Continuously Variable Semi-Active (CVSAe) with external valve technology from Monroe Intelligent Suspension's OE technology portfolio, RideSense products deliver optimal control and road-holding capabilities under all types of driving conditions, adapting as road conditions change. Each Monroe Intelligent Suspension RideSense product contains a self-lubricating fluid seal to retain gas and reduce excess friction against the chrome-plated piston rod, providing longer life through the reduction of premature wear. 18 new RideSense part numbers are now available in the US and Canada with exclusive* coverage for a variety of premium European vehicles and include shock absorbers for the 2013-2008 Mercedes Benz C300 with electronic suspension; and 2007-2004 Volvo S60 AWD and 2007-2003 V70 2.5L AWD with electronic suspension.

Ideal for vehicles with a high center of gravity, Reflex light truck shocks feature ASD valving technology that automatically adjusts the unit to absorb impact. This is essential to reducing vehicle roll and dive, improving overall stability. The Reflex shock is now available for the 2022-2021 Ford F-150 1/2 Ton 4WD Monroe part #911391, rear (excluding Limited, Raptor, Tremor, and Electronic Suspension).

"Monroe is constantly innovating and expanding our product lines to provide technicians with reliable, quality products to install on their customers' vehicles with confidence," said Joe Robinson, brand director, Monroe. "Regionally, we always have eyes on what types of vehicles are coming into our customers' shops, and as such, will continue to develop products to address these needs. Our main goal is to give technicians the easy choice when it comes to shocks and struts with easy-to-install products that are durability-tested to strict standards for a lasting repair to help reduce the inconvenience of vehicle comebacks."

To learn more about Monroe ride control products, visit www.monroe.com or contact a Monroe supplier. Connect with Monroe on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies, Magnum strut assemblies, OESpectrum shocks and struts, and Reflex shocks and struts are covered by a limited lifetime warranty and the brand's exclusive "Feel the Difference™" Guarantee money-back consumer offer. Monroe Intelligent Suspension RideSense shocks and struts are covered by a 5-year limited warranty and the brand's exclusive "Feel the Difference" Guarantee money-back consumer offer. Restrictions apply. See www.monroe.com for more information.

*As of July 1st, 2022

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2021 revenues of $18 billion and approximately 71,000 team members working at more than 260 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

Karen Shulhan (DRiV) – 313.617.2086

karen.shulhan@driv.com

Monroe® Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tenneco Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DRiV