NEW: Arc Initiatives and True Blue Strategies Announce Strategic Partnership

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DC and Minnesota-based public affairs firm Arc Initiatives and digital-first communications firm True Blue Strategies announced the beginning of a new strategic partnership just weeks after the firms were awarded five AAPC Pollie Awards and two Campaigns & Elections Reed Awards for their collaboration on the ongoing effort to Stop Pebble Mine.

Arc Initiatives' experience managing high-profile political campaigns combined with True Blue's award-winning digital creative and strategy team will bring together unmatched talent, providing clients with comprehensive campaign services for some of the most pressing political issues of our time.

From working with Indigenous Tribes in Minnesota to protect their sovereign rights and clean water to fighting for permanent protections against mining near the Boundary Waters and influencing national energy policy, the firms have already proven to be critical partners in the fight for bold environmental action. With the combined force of over 40 world-class communications, creative, and policy professionals, this new phase of collaboration will broaden the teams' ability to take on the toughest fights and policy change from Washington, DC to Washington state.

Led by Minnesota natives Dan Kanninen and Aaron Wells, key leaders in Democratic communications and campaigns with roots in Minnesota and Midwestern politics, Arc Initiatives consists of a team of nearly 30 leading communications, political, and policy professionals. While working nationally and with statewide electeds, ballot measures, and issue advocacy campaigns throughout Minnesota, Arc has led campaigns that reached and moved target audiences to change the conversation and bent the arc of the issue to achieve its clients' most ambitious campaign goals.

As a full-service creative and strategic communications firm, TrueBlue Strategies employs a dynamic approach and deep expertise in a wide array of services to help clients connect impactful messages with the audiences who need to hear them.

"Arc Initiatives couldn't be more excited to enter this new phase of our partnership with True Blue Strategies. Solidifying our alliance will elevate our digital and creative strategies and open a whole new window of opportunity for growth," said Jonae Wartel , Managing Director of Arc Initiatives.

"Bringing together some of DC and Minnesota's communications and political strategists with an award-winning digital creative team, the Arc-True Blue strategic partnership is a winning combination. With a talented partner like TrueBlue on our side, our team is eager to continue bending the arc of our clients' boldest campaigns and delivering winning results. take on the important fights from the White House to the statehouse," said Aaron Wells , Partner & President of Arc Initiatives.

"Past collaborations between True Blue and Arc prove that we can deliver for our clients on their boldest, most ambitious goals. By bringing our firms closer together, we'll be able to offer our clients even more while continuing to provide best-in-class work," said Brooke Blue , President, and Founder of True Blue Strategies.

"Since the beginning of our work with Arc Initiatives and True Blue, we've been completely impressed with how they have partnered to go above and beyond for our campaign to protect Bristol Bay. We're eager to see them continue to deliver extraordinary results as their collaboration evolves," said Erin Dovichin, Alaska Venture Fund.

About Arc Initiatives

You can learn more about how Arc Initiatives is bringing together political stakeholders, paid and earned media, lobbying strategies, and grassroots organizing to create change from Capitol Hill down to the state and local level here .

About True Blue Strategies

You can learn more about how True Blue Strategies' dynamic approach and innovative campaigns are helping clients connect impactful messages with the audiences who need to hear them here .

