Bank7 Corp. Announces Q2 2022 Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022. "We are pleased to announce a strong quarter, as evidenced by record net income and earnings per share. Our dynamic geographic markets, strong loan growth and asset sensitive balance sheet, combined with our talented bankers, continues to produce outstanding results. As we move forward, we intend to continue producing exceptional results through organic growth and strategic acquisitions," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.

Bank7 Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bank7 Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to three months ended March 31, 2022

Net income of $7.0 million compared to $6.2 million , an increase of 13.5%

Diluted Earnings per share of $0.76 compared to $0.67 , an increase of 13.4%

Total assets of $1.5 billion compared to $1.4 billion , an increase of 4.7%

Total loans of $1.2 billion compared to $1.1 billion , an increase of 8.5%

PPE of $9.5 million compared to $8.6 million , an increase of 12.3%

Total interest income of $16.7 million compared to $14.9 million , an increase of 11.7%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On June 30, 2022 , the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 8.97%, 11.21%, and 12.14%, respectively. On June 30, 2022 , on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 8.97%, 11.20%, and 12.14%, respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Bank7 Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2022

(unaudited)

December 31, 2021

Assets



















Cash and due from banks $ 123,686

$ 195,359

Federal funds sold -

9,493

Cash and cash equivalents 123,686

204,852

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 1,992

3,237

Available-for-sale debt securities 185,048

84,808

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $10,819 and







$10,316 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,141,497

1,018,085

Loans held for sale, at fair value 635

464

Premises and equipment, net 13,581

17,257

Nonmarketable equity securities 1,192

1,202

Core deposit intangibles 1,489

1,643

Goodwill 8,717

8,479

Interest receivable and other assets 9,983

10,522











Total assets $ 1,487,820

$ 1,350,549











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Deposits







Noninterest-bearing $ 442,150

$ 366,705

Interest-bearing 903,627

850,766











Total deposits 1,345,777

1,217,471











Income taxes payable 2,865

-

Interest payable and other liabilities 7,687

5,670











Total liabilities 1,356,329

1,223,141











Shareholders' equity







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares







issued and outstanding: 9,098,655 and 9,071,417 at 91

91

June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively

















Additional paid-in capital 95,016

94,024

Retained earnings 44,167

33,149

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (7,783)

144











Total shareholders' equity 131,491

127,408











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,487,820

$ 1,350,549







Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,









2022

2021

2022

2021 Interest Income















Loans, including fees

$ 15,754

$ 14,357

$ 30,131

$ 27,450 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

13

38

29

106 Debt securities, taxable

571

-

935

- Debt securities, tax-exempt

85

-

183

- Other interest and dividend income

249

42

319

68

















Total interest income

16,672

14,437

31,597

27,624

















Interest Expense















Deposits

878

772

1,595

1,647

















Total interest expense

878

772

1,595

1,647

















Net Interest Income

15,794

13,665

30,002

25,977

















Provision for Loan Losses

219

1,300

495

2,575

















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

15,575

12,365

29,507

23,402

















Noninterest Income















Secondary market income

95

78

261

92 Gain (Loss) on sales of available-for-sale debt securities (includes accumulated















other comprehensive loss reclassification of $10,000 and ($117,000) for the

10

-

(117)

- three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively; $10,000 and $0















for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively)















Service charges on deposit accounts

219

119

468

239 Other

361

382

748

585

















Total noninterest income

685

579

1,360

916

















Noninterest Expense















Salaries and employee benefits

4,126

2,949

8,152

5,739 Furniture and equipment

386

231

744

433 Occupancy

571

458

1,122

930 Data and item processing

559

286

946

565 Accounting, marketing and legal fees

209

149

442

297 Regulatory assessments

226

161

422

302 Advertsing and public relations

121

71

231

105 Travel, lodging and entertainment

74

118

122

207 Other

691

452

1,202

841

















Total noninterest expense

6,963

4,875

13,383

9,419

















Income Before Taxes

9,297

8,069

17,484

14,899 Income tax expense

2,280

1,964

4,283

3,690 Net Income

$ 7,017

$ 6,105

$ 13,201

$ 11,209

















Earnings per common share - basic

$ 0.77

$ 0.67

$ 1.45

$ 1.24 Earnings per common share - diluted

0.76

0.67

1.44

1.24 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

9,097,280

9,050,606

9,093,150

9,050,295 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

9,194,923

9,074,408

9,187,637

9,066,797

















Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)















Unrealized losses on securities, net of tax benefit of $1.5 million

$ (3,788)

$ -

$ (7,783)

$ - Reclassification adjustment for realized gain(loss) included in net income,















net of tax of $17,000

10

-

(134)

- Other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit of $1.5 million

$ (3,778)

$ -

$ (7,917)

$ - Comprehensive Income (Loss)

$ 3,239

$ 6,105

$ 5,284

$ 11,209





Net Interest Margin



For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021





Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate





(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:

























Short-term investments

$ 159,157

$ 330

0.42 %

$ 127,203

$ 157

0.25 %

Investment securities, taxable

132,298

948

1.45

1,180

17

2.91

Debt securities, tax exempt

22,275

188

1.70

-

-

-

Loans held for sale

383

-

-

445

-

-

Total loans(1)

1,047,220

30,131

5.80

868,526

27,450

6.37

Total interest-earning assets

1,361,333

31,597

4.68

997,354

27,624

5.59

Noninterest-earning assets

24,506









6,090









Total assets

$ 1,385,839









$ 1,003,444





































Funding sources:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Deposits:

























Transaction accounts

$ 667,159

1,012

0.31 %

$ 412,070

691

0.34 %

Time deposits

176,587

583

0.67

208,903

956

0.92

Total interest-bearing deposits

843,746

1,595

0.38

620,973

1,647

0.53

Total interest-bearing liabilities

843,746

1,595

0.38

620,973

1,647

0.53





























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























Noninterest-bearing deposits

405,674









266,237









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

6,615









5,126









Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

412,289









271,363









Shareholders' equity

129,804









111,108









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,385,839









$ 1,003,444





































Net interest income





$ 30,002









$ 25,977





Net interest spread









4.30 %









5.05 %

Net interest margin









4.44 %









5.25 %



































(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans





For the Three Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments

$ 130,961

$ 249

0.76 %

$ 128,643

$ 64

0.20 % Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

174,583

584

1.34

1,187

16

5.41 Debt securities, tax exempt

22,244

85

1.53

-

-

- Loans held for sale

279

-

-

557

-

- Total loans(1)

1,090,053

15,754

5.80

889,278

14,357

6.48 Total interest-earning assets

1,418,120

16,672

4.72

1,019,665

14,437

5.68 Noninterest-earning assets

25,341









5,086







Total assets

$ 1,443,461









$ 1,024,751

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$ 693,619

555

0.32 %

$ 399,293

329

0.33 % Time deposits

183,494

323

0.71

212,212

443

0.84 Total interest-bearing deposits

877,113

878

0.40

611,505

772

0.51 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 877,113

878

0.40

$ 611,505

772

0.51

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 429,388









$ 293,867







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

6,925









6,047







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

436,313









299,914







Shareholders' equity

130,035









113,332







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,443,461









$ 1,024,751

































Net interest income





$ 15,794









$ 13,665



Net interest spread









4.31 %









5.17 % Net interest margin









4.47 %









5.38 %





(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans

About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma . Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma , the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas . We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its first quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. central standard time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://app.webinar.net/lO0ZkVNkM4w. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/lO0ZkVNkM4w shortly after the call for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on the United States economy and our operations, the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Contact:

Thomas Travis

President & CEO

(405) 810-8600

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bank7 Corp.