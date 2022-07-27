Battery Technology Inc. Joins Forces with Alpine Power Systems

CINCINNATI, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Power Systems is excited to announce that Battery Technology Inc. (BTI) is now a part of the Alpine Family, after an asset purchase. This is Alpine's 23rd acquisition under their current ownership. BTI will merge with Alpine's Critical Power Division that has been servicing customers since 1963.

"Having BTI join forces with Alpine allows us to continue providing unparalleled service to the market."

Since 1988, Battery Technology Inc. has been a premier critical power company headquartered in Ohio. BTI's service technicians, sales, and administrative associates will be joining Alpine's team. BTI services many large customers nationally and will compliment Alpine's best-in-class critical power solutions including Battery Systems, Chargers, UPS Systems, PDU's, Generators, and Testing Equipment to customers across the U.S.

Jon Centella, Alpine's Vice President of Critical Power Sales, says "The addition of BTI's talented and industry experienced associates will allow us to better serve our customers while also helping us grow within Ohio and beyond."

Scott DeClaire, Alpine's Vice President of Operations, says "BTI's service team has a tremendous reputation in our industry. Having BTI join forces with Alpine allows us to continue providing unparalleled service to the market."

About Alpine Power Systems

Alpine Power Systems, established in 1963, is an independent B2B global solution provider specializing in critical power, telecom, cable, and motive power solutions. Alpine has expanded operations to become one of the largest independent organizations in our industry. Alpine is a dynamic and growing family business supplying numerous Fortune 1000 companies. Alpine Power Systems is ISO 9001 Quality, ISO 14001 Environmental, & ISO 45001 Health & Safety Certified.

