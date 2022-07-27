Embrace Home Loans' Lisbeth Najarro Named a Top Latino Mortgage Originator

Senior loan officer ranked by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals among the top 100 Latino originators in the Southeast region

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans, a top-ranked national mortgage lender, announces that Lisbeth Najarro, a senior loan officer at the company's Fairfax, Virginia office, has been named one of the top 100 Latino mortgage originators in the Southeast region by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP).

The NAHREP Top 100 Latino Mortgage Originators Southeast is part of its Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators Report, which celebrates leading originators whose exceptional hard work and dedication to homeownership led them to close billions of dollars in mortgages in 2021. The report ranks individual originators based on both number and dollar volume of transactions and represents $17.3 billion in combined mortgage sales in 2021. "NAHREP recognizes these top performing individuals for their contributions toward the association's mission of advancing sustainable Hispanic homeownership," the report stated.

Najarro closed 111 loans in 2021 totaling $39,980,889.

"Lisbeth's recognition by NAHREP is very well-deserved," said Steve Adamo, president of retail production at Embrace Home Loans. "She goes the extra mile for all of her clients, including Hispanic borrowers. We're proud to have Lisbeth on our team."

Najarro joined Embrace in 2016 as a loan officer assistant and became a loan officer in 2018. Her energy, positivity and determination also earned her a spot in the company's 2021 and 2022 President's Club for top-producing sales professionals.

"I'm delighted to be named a top Latino originator," said Najarro. "I'm always happy to help borrowers find the best mortgage program to fulfill their home financing goals."

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and five times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized more than a dozen times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com .

