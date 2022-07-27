Kernel Season's®: Making Every Moment POP!

America's number one brand of popcorn seasoning invites fans to Dance for a Chance to Win a $5,000 Gift Card from Best Buy® and a year's supply of Kernel Season's®

RICHMOND, Va., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kernel Season's® , America's number one popcorn seasoning brand, has teamed up with TikTok dance sensations, Cost n' Mayor, to choreograph a fun Kernel Season's® dance that's designed to get fans poppin' & shakin' with "the Kernel" and kick off the hottest dance challenge of the summer. Beginning July 29, 2022, fans are invited to dance for a chance to win the Make Every Moment Pop Dance Contest. To enter, contestants must create an original dance video on TikTok or Instagram that mimics the moves of Cost n' Mayor's Kernel Season's® choreography and adds a dash of their own personal style in a fun, celebratory way. Entries will be accepted through August 12th.

Kernel Season's® has unique superpowers. Whether it's helping you have fun personalizing the flavor of your popcorn for your current mood and cravings, enhancing moments of connection, or enjoying a snack during solo "me time," Kernel Season's® makes snacking a celebration.

And the Kernel loves nothing more than a good old-fashioned dance-off to celebrate summer and his fans' unique creativity. "We're excited to kick off the competition and confident that contestants will deliver a fun twist on Cost n' Mayor's choreography, shakin' in a way only they can," said John Kelly, President of Spices at Sauer Brands, aka - Flavor Adventurer.

Winners will be determined by consumer on-line voting and announced in September. One grand prize winner will receive $5,000 in Best Buy® Gift Cards for a home entertainment shopping spree and four first prize winners will each receive $1,000 in Best Buy® Gift Cards. In addition, all five winners will be awarded a year's supply of Kernel Season's® products, worth up to $200, because nothing pairs better with a movie than Kernel Season's® and a big bowl of popcorn. Great incentive to shake and keep shakin'.

There really is no other product out there that allows you to personalize your snacking flavor in the moment. Whether you shake on a little for lighter flavor or a lot for more flavor, Kernel Season's® is in a league of its own. Find it in the microwave popcorn section of the grocery store. And to find out more about the contest and Kernel Season's visit https://sauers.com/pages/kernel

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OFWINNING. OPEN TO LEGAL U.S. RESIDENTS 18 AND OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. Contest begins on 7/29/22 and ends on 9/2/22. For official rules, eligibility, full details and prizes, visit www.sauers.com/pages/kernel/contest Sponsor: Sauer Brands, Inc., 2000 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220

About Kernel Season's®

Kernel Season's® was born appropriately enough at the home of the Maize and Blue. While a student at the University of Michigan, Brian Taylor was looking to bring more flavor to his favorite snack: popcorn. He started to experiment with natural seasonings and ingredients and shared his creations with friends in the dorm. From the responses he got, he knew he had more than the perfect 3 a.m. snack!

Upon Brian's graduation in 1999, Kernel Season's® became a real company that introduced itself in movie theaters by giving free samples to patrons looking for something more fun and adventurous than butter and salt. The company took off as the demand for more flavors made with real ingredients ignited across the country and the rest is history!

Today Kernel Season's® is America's number one brand of popcorn seasoning. It's available in over 15,000 stores nationwide including Walmart, Kroger, Target and Safeway. It's also available on our website https://sauers.com/pages/kernel and at our Amazon Store. Kernel Season's® is owned by Sauer Brands, Inc., which was founded as the C.F. Sauer Company in 1887 in Richmond, Virginia.

About Sauer Brands Inc.

Sauer Brands, Inc. was founded as The C.F. Sauer Company in 1887, in Richmond, Virginia. The company produces a broad line of inspired flavors to excite and delight consumers including condiments, spices, seasonings and extracts. The company's manufacturing facilities are in Richmond, Virginia; Mauldin, South Carolina; New Century, Kansas; and San Luis Obispo, California. The company sells well-known brands including Duke's Mayonnaise and Southern Sauces, Kernel Season's Popcorn Flavorings, The Spice Hunter, Sauer's, and Tasty Shakes. Sauer Brands, Inc. also produces high quality private label products for the retail and away-from-home channels. Learn more at www.sauerbrandsinc.com .

